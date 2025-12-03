Marcus Morris Sr. Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the NBA Icon

Marcus Thomas Morris Sr., born on September 2, 1989, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, stands as a seasoned professional basketball player known for his toughness, versatility, and sharpshooting prowess on the court.

At 6 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 218 pounds, he has carved out a durable 13-year career in the National Basketball Association (NBA), playing as a power forward and small forward.

Morris, affectionately nicknamed “Mook,” hails from a close-knit family in North Philadelphia, where he was raised by his single mother, Thomasine “Angel” Morris, alongside his four brothers.

His journey from the unforgiving streets of his hometown to the bright lights of the NBA embodies resilience and brotherly loyalty, particularly with his identical twin, Markieff Morris.

Off the court, Morris is a devoted father to his son, Marcus Jr., born in 2018, and a passionate supporter of his hometown Philadelphia Eagles.

Marcus has five brothers, namely Donte, Blake, David, and Marcus’s identical twin Markieff.

Markieff, born just seven minutes before Marcus on September 2, 1989, remains his closest sibling and fellow NBA veteran, with a career that mirrors Marcus’s in many ways, including stints with the Phoenix Suns where they became the first twins to start a game together on the same day in NBA history.

The pair’s on-court reunions, such as their time with the Suns from 2013 to 2015, highlighted their telepathic chemistry, while off-court incidents, like a 2015 aggravated assault case from which they were cleared, tested their unity but ultimately strengthened it.

Career

Morris Sr.’s basketball odyssey began at the University of Kansas, where he and twin brother Markieff starred for the Jayhawks from 2008 to 2011, transforming from raw freshmen into dominant forces.

Selected 14th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2011 NBA Draft, just one pick after Markieff went to the Phoenix Suns, the twins entered the league as a package deal, symbolizing their inseparable paths.

Morris’s rookie season saw him shuttling between the Rockets and their D-League affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, honing his skills before breaking out in subsequent years.

A pivotal trade in February 2013 reunited him with Markieff on the Suns, where the brothers thrived together until off-court issues contributed to their separations: Marcus to the Detroit Pistons in 2015 and Markieff to the Washington Wizards in 2016.

In Detroit from 2015 to 2017, Morris emerged as a reliable starter, averaging double-digit points and helping end the Pistons’ playoff drought since 2009.

His career then took him to the Boston Celtics in a 2017 swap for Avery Bradley, where he contributed to Eastern Conference Finals runs in 2018 and 2022, showcasing his defensive grit and three-point shooting.

Subsequent stops included the New York Knicks in 2019, a midseason trade to the Los Angeles Clippers in 2020 amid title contention, and brief, injury-plagued tenures with the Atlanta Hawks in 2023 and Philadelphia 76ers in 2024.

By the 2024-25 season, Morris signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, adding veteran leadership to their roster before becoming a free agent.

Over 832 regular-season games across eight teams, he has averaged 12.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game, with a 37.7 percent three-point shooting clip.

Accolades

At Kansas, Morris Sr. etched his name in Big 12 lore by earning the 2011 Big 12 Player of the Year award, capping a junior season where he averaged 17.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

That year, he also secured First-Team All-Big 12 honors, along with Second-Team All-American nods from the Associated Press, the National Association of Basketball Coaches, and the USBWA, plus a Third-Team All-America selection from Fox Sports and a spot on the prestigious John R. Wooden Award All-American Team.

Earlier accolades included the 2009-10 Big 12 All-Improved Team recognition and a place on the Big 12 All-Rookie Team as a freshman.

In the NBA, while major league awards have eluded him—no All-Star selections or MVP nods—his impact shines through playoff heroics, such as his record-tying seven three-pointers in Game 7 of the 2021 Western Conference First Round for the Clippers, a feat matched only by Stephen Curry.

Beyond basketball, Morris received the Key to the City of Philadelphia on January 11, 2024, celebrating his on-court excellence and off-court philanthropy through the Morris Twins Foundation.