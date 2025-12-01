Justin Champagnie Siblings: All About Jaylen and Julian Kymani Champagnie

Justin John Champagnie is a professional basketball player born on June 29, 2001, in Staten Island, New York, and raised in the Kensington neighborhood of Brooklyn.

He plays as a forward, known for his athleticism, rebounding prowess, and defensive intensity.

Of Jamaican descent through his father, Champagnie grew up in a multi-generational New York family, with his mother’s roots tracing back to Carroll Gardens in Brooklyn and his father’s upbringing in the Bronx after immigrating from Jamaica.

His parents, Ranford and Christina Champagnie, instilled a strong work ethic in their sons, with Ranford having played soccer at St. John’s University, contributing to the 1996 national championship team.

Champagnie attended Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School in Brooklyn, where he first showcased his talents alongside family members, before forging his own path in college and the NBA.

Siblings

Justin’s identical twin brother, Julian Kymani Champagnie, born just 11 minutes after Justin on the same day, has been his lifelong counterpart and fiercest competitor.

The twins, inseparable through childhood in Brooklyn, attended the same high school and even navigated the college recruitment process together.

Julian, also a 6-foot-7 forward, mirrors Justin’s career trajectory closely: both went undrafted out of college (Justin in 2021 and Julian in 2022), signed two-way contracts, and now play in the NBA—Julian for the San Antonio Spurs.

Their on-court rivalry peaked in February 2025, when they faced off for the first time as professionals in a Wizards-Spurs matchup, with Justin playfully taunting Julian after draining a three-pointer over him.

Beyond the twins, the Champagnie family includes a younger brother named Jaylen, whose life remains more private and out of the public eye compared to his high-profile siblings.

Career

Champagnie’s basketball odyssey began at Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School, where he honed his skills in the competitive New York scene, earning recognition as a promising talent.

Choosing to diverge from his twin, he committed to the University of Pittsburgh, where he exploded onto the college stage as a true freshman in the 2019-20 season, leading the Panthers with 12.7 points and 7 rebounds per game while shooting efficiently from the field.

His sophomore year in 2020-21 elevated him to stardom, averaging 18 points and 11.1 rebounds en route to a projected late first-round draft status, though a knee injury sidelined him briefly mid-season.

Declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft, Champagnie went undrafted but quickly latched on with the Toronto Raptors via a two-way contract, splitting time between the NBA squad and their G League affiliate, Raptors 905.

He made his NBA debut on November 1, 2021, scoring his first points via free throws in a win over the New York Knicks.

Over the next few seasons, Champagnie bounced between teams, signing 10-day deals and two-way pacts with the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, and Philadelphia 76ers, while thriving in the G League with stints at Raptors 905, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, and others, averaging double-doubles and showcasing his defensive versatility.

His perseverance paid off with the Washington Wizards, where he inked a 10-day contract on February 22, 2024, followed by a two-way deal on March 3, and ultimately a three-year, 6.82 million dollar standard contract in March 2025, complete with a 3.01 million dollar team option for 2027-28.

Now a key bench contributor for the Wizards and their G League partner, the Capital City Go-Go, Champagnie has appeared in 62 regular-season games during the 2024-25 season (31 starts), posting career averages of 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.2 three-pointers made in 21.6 minutes per game.

His journey from undrafted free agent to reliable NBA rotation player underscores a narrative of grit, with recent highlights including a career-high 31 points against the Knicks in late 2024 and consistent double-digit scoring stretches.

Accolades

As a freshman in 2019-20, Champagnie earned CBS Sports/USBWA National Freshman of the Week and ACC Freshman of the Week accolades after explosive performances, including 25 points and 10 rebounds across back-to-back games against Notre Dame and Georgia Tech.

These achievements marked him as one of only three Pitt freshmen to claim multiple ACC Rookie of the Week awards alongside Trey McGowens and himself in subsequent honors.

His sophomore campaign brought even greater recognition: he was named ACC Player of the Week twice, captured First Team All-ACC honors, and received Associated Press Honorable Mention All-America status, the first for a Panther since 2011.