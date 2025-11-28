Thanasis Antetokounmpo Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Basketball Player

Athanasios Rotimi “Thanasis” Antetokounmpo, born on July 18, 1992, in Athens, Greece, is a Nigerian-Greek professional basketball player.

He has carved out a niche in the NBA primarily with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he plays alongside his younger brother, Giannis.

Growing up in the working-class neighborhood of Sepolia in Athens, Thanasis was born to Nigerian immigrant parents, Charles, a former soccer player of Yoruba descent, and Veronica, a former high jumper of Igbo heritage.

He officially became a Greek citizen in 2013 and has represented the Greek national team since 2016.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Thanasis is the second eldest of five brothers in the Antetokounmpo family, a tight-knit group whose story of immigration and success has inspired global audiences.

His oldest brother, Francis, born in Nigeria before the family moved to Greece, pursued a professional soccer career and served as an emotional anchor for his younger siblings.

Thanasis’s younger brothers all followed him into professional basketball: Giannis, born in 1994, is a two-time NBA MVP and current Bucks superstar who credits Thanasis for sparking his passion for the game during their childhood.

Kostas, born in 1998, made history as part of the first pair of brothers drafted in the same NBA class and won an NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 before continuing his career overseas.

Alex, the youngest at 23 years old as of 2025, has developed in the NBA G League and European leagues and recently signed a two-way deal with the Bucks in 2025, creating the franchise’s first three-brother roster.

Career

Thanasis began his professional journey in Greece’s lower divisions with Filathlitikos in 2011, where he quickly showcased his athleticism, averaging double-digit points by the 2012–13 season and earning a spot in the Greek All-Star Game dunk contest.

Also Read: Osiris St. Brown Siblings: Meet Equanimeous and Amon-Ra St. Brown

After withdrawing from the 2013 NBA Draft alongside Giannis, he moved to the United States to play for the Delaware 87ers in the NBA Development League, where he posted strong numbers and competed in the dunk contest.

He was selected 51st overall by the New York Knicks in the 2014 NBA Draft and spent two seasons with their G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, before earning a brief NBA call-up in 2016.

Seeking more opportunities, he moved to Europe, signing with BC Andorra in Spain’s Liga ACB in 2016, helping the club reach the playoffs for the first time in over two decades.

He later joined Panathinaikos from 2017 to 2019, contributing to back-to-back league titles and a Greek Cup victory.

A major turning point came in 2019 when he signed a two-year deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, reuniting with Giannis and embracing a role as an energetic defender and spark off the bench.

He re-signed multiple times with Milwaukee, including extensions in 2021, 2023, and August 2025, establishing himself as a fan favorite for his hustle, highlighted by a career-high 27 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2022 and a viral “Shammgod” crossover in 2024.

His 2023–24 season was cut short by a torn Achilles in May 2024, sidelining him for the entire 2024–25 campaign.

Despite the setback, his 2025 contract renewal reflects the Bucks’ belief in his value as a veteran presence and key part of the Antetokounmpo family connection, positioning him for a possible comeback in the 2025–26 season.

Accolades

In the G League, Thanasis earned All-Defensive Third Team honors in 2014 and Second Team honors in 2015.

During his time in Europe, he was named Liga ACB Most Spectacular Player in 2017, won MVP at the 2018 Greek All-Star Game, and was recognized as the Greek League’s Most Spectacular Player for the 2017–18 season.

He won Greek League titles with Panathinaikos in 2018 and 2019, along with a Greek Cup win in 2019.

In the NBA, his most notable achievement came in 2021 as part of the Milwaukee Bucks’ championship team, cementing his place in league history.