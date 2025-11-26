Osiris St. Brown Siblings: Meet Equanimeous and Amon-Ra St. Brown

Osiris St. Brown emerged as a promising figure in the world of American football, born into a family renowned for its athletic prowess and unyielding dedication to the sport.

As the middle child of three brothers, Osiris was raised in a household shaped by his father’s competitive spirit and his mother’s disciplined influence.

His father, John Brown, a German-American bodybuilder who clinched the title of Mr. Universe in 1986, instilled a rigorous work ethic from an early age, while his mother, Miriam, a former teacher from Germany, emphasized education alongside physical training.

Growing up in Anaheim, California, Osiris attended Mater Dei High School, where he first showcased his skills as a wide receiver.

Though his professional path diverged due to unforeseen challenges, Osiris remains a symbol of resilience, becoming the first in his family to earn a college degree, graduating from Stanford University in 2021 with a focus on balancing academics and athletics.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings Career

Accolades

Siblings

Osiris’s older brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, born on October 27, 1996, has established himself as a professional wide receiver in the NFL, currently playing for the Chicago Bears after stints with teams like the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.

Equanimeous, who starred at Notre Dame before entering the league in 2018, often credits the family’s collaborative environment for his success, including joint youth football camps hosted in Germany to honor their mother’s heritage.

The youngest brother, Amon-Ra St. Brown, born on October 24, 1999, has risen to stardom as a dynamic wide receiver for the Detroit Lions, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and becoming one of the league’s most productive players since his 2021 draft entry from USC.

Career

St. Brown’s football journey began to accelerate during his time at Mater Dei High School, where he quickly became a standout performer.

As a four-star recruit in the class of 2017, he committed to Stanford University, following in the footsteps of his brothers’ collegiate ambitions but forging his own path on the West Coast.

Arriving on campus as a highly touted freshman, Osiris redshirted his first year to bulk up and adapt to the college level, making his debut in 2018.

Over three seasons with the Stanford Cardinal, he appeared in 22 games, started six, and recorded 36 receptions for 474 yards and one touchdown, along with a handful of rushes totaling 12 yards.

His breakout came in 2018, when he notched 27 catches for 263 yards in 12 games, including a three-reception performance in his first career start against UC Davis.

Persistent injuries, including recurring lower-body issues, hampered his progress and ultimately led to his departure from the program after the 2019 season.

Despite not pursuing an NFL career, Osiris transitioned into post-collegiate life with grace, leveraging his Stanford education and family connections to explore opportunities in coaching, media, and community outreach.

He occasionally appears alongside his brothers in podcasts and family vlogs to share insights from his playing days.

Accolades

In high school, he was ranked as the No. 13 wide receiver prospect nationally and within the top 100 overall players in the 2017 recruiting class by major scouting services, a testament to his speed and versatility that made him a coveted scholarship recipient at Stanford.

During his college tenure, he earned a spot on the Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention list in 2019, reflecting his commitment to scholarship alongside athletics.

Beyond athletics, Osiris’s milestone as the first St. Brown brother to graduate from college in 2021 stands as a personal triumph celebrated by his family.