Romeo Okwara Siblings: Meet Julian, Jimel and Adaeze Okwara

Romeo Okwara is a former professional American football defensive end who made a name for himself in the National Football League (NFL) after a remarkable journey from Nigeria to the gridiron.

Born on June 17, 1995, in Akure, Nigeria, he immigrated to the United States with his family in 2005 at the age of 10, settling in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Growing up, Okwara initially focused on soccer as a goalkeeper, a sport he played back home, but he soon transitioned to American football upon arriving in the U.S., inspired by his older brother.

He attended Ardrey Kell High School, where he honed his skills on the defensive line, before committing to the University of Notre Dame for college.

Undrafted in the 2016 NFL Draft, Okwara signed with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent, marking the beginning of an eight-year professional career.

Siblings

Romeo’s younger brother, Julian Okwara, born on December 27, 1997, in London, England, followed a strikingly similar path to the NFL.

Like Romeo, Julian grew up in Nigeria before the family moved to the U.S. when he was in third grade, and he also starred at Ardrey Kell High School and Notre Dame.

Julian was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft, allowing the brothers to become teammates for several seasons, a rare and inspiring feat for the Okwara family.

Romeo also has an older brother named Jimel, who influenced his entry into football by playing the sport himself during their early days in the U.S., though Jimel did not pursue it professionally.

Completing the sibling trio is their sister, Adaeze, who, along with the brothers, embodies the close-knit Okwara family dynamic forged through immigration hardships and shared triumphs.

Career

After going undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2016, Okwara latched on with the Giants, appearing in 13 games as a rookie and recording his first career sack late in the season.

Limited playing time followed in 2017, but a trade to the Detroit Lions in September 2018 proved transformative.

With the Lions, Okwara evolved into a rotational pass rusher, gradually earning more snaps and contributing to the team’s defensive efforts.

His breakout came in 2020, when he started all 16 games and notched a career-high 10 sacks, ranking fifth among NFL defensive ends in both sacks and sack yards while adding 40 total tackles and a forced fumble.

This performance solidified his role as a starter, and he continued to be a disruptive force, amassing 25 sacks over his career, including seven in 2021 despite missing time due to injury.

Okwara’s tenure with Detroit extended through 2023, where he played in 15 games with three solo tackles before stepping away from the league.

Accolades

In 2020, Okwara had a standout season that earned him internal praise within the Lions organization for his career-best production, including a top-five ranking in sacks among defensive ends.

More notably, Okwara was honored with the 2022 Detroit Lions Ed Block Courage Award, selected by his teammates for exemplifying courage, compassion, and community commitment despite limited play that year due to a season-ending Achilles injury.

Beyond statistics, Okwara’s career accolades also include his role in mentoring his brother Julian and contributing to the Lions’ defensive resurgence.