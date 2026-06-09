Kindiki Outlines Govt Measures to Address Rising Cases of School Unrest

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has outlined measures being taken by the government to address recent cases of unrest in schools that have led to loss of life, destruction of property and disruption of learning.

In a statement shared on social media, Kindiki said the incidents had affected only a small fraction of the country’s learning institutions, noting that most schools continue to operate normally.

“It is noted that out of 9,500 schools countrywide, of which 3,200 are boarding schools, less than 200 schools have been affected. Some of the schools that had been closed have reopened and learning resumed,” he said.

The Deputy President said the government is implementing interventions aimed at strengthening school safety and ensuring strict enforcement of existing regulations to prevent further disruptions.

“The Government is taking measures to address the recent cases of unrest in a few senior schools that have resulted in loss of lives, destruction of property and disruption of learning activities,” Kindiki stated.

He added that the Ministry of Education has been tasked with developing a framework for stakeholder engagement and proposing measures to improve service delivery and safety within schools.

“In the meantime, the Ministry of Education has been tasked to develop a mechanism for stakeholder engagement, develop proposals for fine-tuning service delivery in schools and the safety of school communities,” he said.

The remarks come amid a wave of student unrest reported in several schools across the country, including institutions in Nairobi and Kisii counties, some of which were temporarily closed following disturbances.

The issue has drawn increased public attention following the tragic fire at Utumishi Academy that claimed the lives of 16 students after a dormitory was set ablaze.

Police have since arrested eight students in connection with the incident, with investigations ongoing.

Despite calls from some stakeholders to allow students to break earlier for the mid-term holiday, the Ministry of Education has maintained that the half-term break will begin on June 24 as scheduled.