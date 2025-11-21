Marcus Trufant Siblings: Meet Isaiah and Desmond Trufant

Marcus Lavon Trufant, born on December 25, 1980, in Tacoma, Washington, emerged as one of the Pacific Northwest’s most celebrated defensive talents in American football.

Growing up in a close-knit family in Tacoma, Trufant honed his skills on local fields before starring at Washington State University, where he played cornerback from 1999 to 2002.

His strong college career led to his selection as the 11th overall pick in the first round of the 2003 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

A Tacoma native through and through, Trufant also became a community leader, founding the Marcus Trufant Family Foundation to support underrepresented students with college scholarships.

Marcus’ middle brother, Isaiah Trufant, born in 1983, carved out a seven-year NFL career with teams including the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2006.

Isaiah’s persistence and adaptability allowed him to establish himself as a dependable defender.

The youngest brother, Desmond Trufant, born in 1990, enjoyed a nine-year NFL career highlighted by three Pro Bowl selections with the Atlanta Falcons from 2013 to 2019, followed by stints with the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

Trufant’s professional career began in 2003 with the Seattle Seahawks, where he immediately became a foundational piece of the defense.

Over 10 seasons with Seattle from 2003 to 2012, he recorded 565 solo tackles, 81 assists, two sacks, six fumble recoveries, and 21 interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

His standout season came in 2007 when he intercepted seven passes, helping lead Seattle to the playoffs.

He started all 136 games he played for the Seahawks and earned a reputation as a physical, dependable shutdown corner at 5-foot-11 and 199 pounds.

Injuries tested him, including a major pectoral injury in 2009 that limited him to three games, but he rebounded in 2010 and helped Seattle secure a memorable playoff win as a sixth seed.

After being released by Seattle in 2013, he briefly signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars but did not appear in regular-season action, effectively ending his career with 646 tackles and 112 passes defensed.

Trufant earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2007, along with Sporting News All-Pro recognition for his league-leading interceptions.

He was named to the Pro Football Weekly All-Rookie Team in 2003.

He was twice recognized as the Seahawks’ Man of the Year in 2007 and 2011.

He received the prestigious Steve Largent Award in 2011 for his leadership and community contributions.

He was also the Seahawks’ nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2007.

At Washington State, he earned Pac-10 All-Freshman honors in 1999, honorable mention All-Pac-10 in 2001, first-team All-Pac-10 in 2002, and second-team Associated Press All-American recognition as a senior.

He graduated tied for ninth in school history with 11 career interceptions. His achievements led to his induction into the Washington State University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.