Margaret Qualley Siblings: A Look at the Qualley Family

Margaret Qualley is an American actress and producer, born on October 23, 1994, in Kalispell, Montana.

She is known for her roles in various films and TV series like Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Fosse/Verdon and Maid.

Margaret is the daughter of actress Andie MacDowell and former model Paul Qualley, and she has a sister named Rainey who is also an actress and model.

Her career began with ballet training, but she transitioned to acting, gaining recognition for her diverse roles.

Siblings

Margaret has two siblings, an older brother named Justin and a younger sister named Rainey.

Rainey Qualley

Rainey, born on March 11, 1990, is a multi-talented celebrity known for her accomplishments in acting, modeling and music.

She gained initial recognition as Miss Golden Globe in 2012, which helped establish her as a rising star in the entertainment industry.

Rainey has showcased her acting skills in TV shows like Mad Men and movies such as Mighty Fine and Falcon Song.

As a musician, she released her debut album, Turn Down the Lights, in 2015, blending pop, country and indie elements in her music.

Apart from her artistic pursuits, Rainey has also ventured into modeling, featuring in campaigns for brands like Alberta Ferretti.

Born to actress Andie MacDowell, Rainey has two siblings, Margaret and Justin.

She began her career in dance before transitioning to music and acting, demonstrating her versatility and talent across various creative domains.

Also Read: Sadie Sink Siblings: Inside the Sink Family

Parents

Margaret’s parents are Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley.

Andie is a renowned actress known for her roles in films like Sex, Lies and Videotape, Four Weddings and a Funeral and Groundhog Day.

Paul was a successful model.

Despite their split, Andie still honors Paul as the father of their children.

Margaret has credited her father with a unique manifestation story related to her role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, where he unknowingly predicted her involvement in a Quentin Tarantino movie.

Career

Margaret has established herself as a versatile actress and producer.

She gained recognition for her roles in various projects, including the 2019 film, Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, the TV series Fosse/Verdon and the 2021 Netflix drama, Maid.

Margaret’s career trajectory has been marked by collaborations with esteemed creators like Quentin Tarantino, Spike Jonze and Sofia Coppola, showcasing her raw and spontaneous acting style.

Despite her success, Margaret remains grounded, expressing her love for New York and her aspirations for marriage and children in the future.

Her career evolution reflects a journey of growth and exploration, transitioning from ballet to modeling and eventually to acting, where she has excelled in diverse roles across different genres and platforms.

Personal life

Margaret is married to Jack Antonoff, a prominent music producer.

The couple first started dating in 2021 and tied the knot in 2023. Their relationship has been described as real, amazing, and the best feeling in the world by Qualley.

They have been thriving as a couple, with Qualley expressing her excitement and ease in their relationship.

Antonoff, known for his successful music career, has had a significant impact on Margaret’s perspective on relationships, leading to a deep emotional connection and understanding between them.

Their love story has been characterized by genuine affection and a strong bond, culminating in a beautiful wedding ceremony and a shared life together as husband and wife.