Sadie Sink Siblings: Inside the Sink Family

Sadie Sink is an American actress known for her roles in various productions.

She began acting at a young age, starring in Broadway productions like Annie and The Audience.

Sadie gained widespread recognition for portraying Max Mayfield in the Netflix series, Stranger Things.

Additionally, she has appeared in films like Chuck, The Glass Castle and the horror trilogy, Fear Street.

Sadie’s talent extends beyond acting; she also starred in Taylor Swift’s short film, All Too Well, and has been involved in modeling, walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

Siblings

Sadie has three older brothers named Mitchell, Caleb and Spencer, as well as one younger sister named Jacey.

Mitchell has acted on Broadway and appeared in the All Too Well (10 Minute Version), short film.

Caleb graduated from Seton Hall University and enjoys sports while Spencer graduated from the University of Missouri Kansas City’s School of Law.

On the other hand, Jacey played a younger version of Max Mayfield, Sadie’s character in Stranger Things, in an episode of the series.

Parents

Sadie’s parents are Casey and Lori Sink.

They are both teachers who played a significant role in nurturing Sadie’s talent and supporting her acting career.

While Sadie’s mother, Lori, recognized her daughter’s acting abilities at a young age and enrolled her in a theatre school, her father, Casey, is a math teacher and rugby coach.

The Sink family, originally from Brenham, Texas, has been supportive of Sadie’s journey in the entertainment industry.

Career

Sadie’s career began with theatrical performances, including playing the title role in Annie on Broadway.

She transitioned to on-screen roles, starting with a small part in The Americans in 2013 and later appearing in series like Blue Blood and American Odyssey.

Sink’s breakthrough came with her role as Max Mayfield in the popular Netflix series, Stranger Things, propelling her to fame as one of the most popular child actors in the country.

She has also showcased her talent in films such as The Glass Castle, Chuck and the horror trilogy, Fear Street.

Sink’s versatility extended to music, as she starred in Taylor Swift’s short film, All Too Well.

Additionally, she ventured into modeling, walking the runway at Paris Fashion Week.

Sink’s dedication, ambition, and hard work have positioned her as a rising star in Hollywood, with a promising future ahead in the entertainment industry.