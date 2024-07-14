Maria Bartiromo Net Worth

Maria Bartiromo, an American journalist, columnist, and television news anchor, has an impressive net worth of $50 million. A portion of her wealth is attributed to her marriage to financier John Steinberg. Maria first gained fame as the longtime co-host of “Closing Bell” on CNBC. She is currently one of the most prominent personalities on the Fox Business Network, hosting “Morning with Maria” and “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street.” She has also worked as the host of “The Wall Street Journal Report” and held roles at CNN Business.

Early Life

Maria Bartiromo was born on September 11, 1967, in Brooklyn, New York, to Italian-American parents Vincent and Josephine Bartiromo. Raised in the Dyker Heights area of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, her father owned the Rex Manor restaurant, and her mother was the hostess. Maria attended Fontbonne Hall Academy, a private Catholic school for girls, while working in her father’s restaurant and as a stock clerk at Kleinfeld’s wedding dress shop. She was fired from the latter job for trying on newly arrived dresses before putting them away.

Maria began her college education at C.W. Post before transferring to New York University (NYU), where she graduated in 1989 with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and economics. While at NYU, she worked in radio and interned at CNN.

Maria Bartiromo Career

Maria’s career took off at CNN Business, where she worked for five years as an executive producer and assignment editor. Her supervisor at CNN was Lou Dobbs, who later became her colleague at Fox Business News. In 1993, after submitting an audition tape, Maria was hired by Roger Ailes to replace Roy Blumberg at CNBC. She began reporting live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), becoming the first journalist to deliver live TV reports from the chaotic NYSE floor. Maria also hosted “Market Watch” and “Squawk Box” segments and later became the anchor and managing editor of “On the Money with Maria Bartiromo.”

In 2008, she signed a five-year contract renewal with CNBC for $4 million a year. In November 2013, Maria moved to the Fox Business Network and Fox News, where she started “Opening Bell with Maria Bartiromo.” Her ratings initially struggled, but her coverage of the 2016 Republican presidential nomination race, particularly her interactions with Donald Trump, boosted her viewership.

Move to Fox Business

After Trump’s election victory, Maria became an advocate for his administration, conducting friendly interviews and echoing administration talking points. She faced criticism for backing false claims of election fraud and conspiracy theories during and after the 2020 presidential election. Despite the controversies, Maria remains a prominent figure on Fox Business Network, hosting “Mornings with Maria” and “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street.”

Maria Bartiromo Salary

During her time at CNBC, Maria’s peak annual salary was $6 million. She now earns $10 million per year from Fox Business.

Personal Life

Maria has been married to Jonathan Steinberg since 1999. Jonathan is the CEO of WisdomTree Investments, a company with a market cap exceeding $1 billion. His father, Saul Steinberg, was a highly successful financier, worth at least $1.5 billion at his death in 2012.

Real Estate

In 2007, Maria and Jonathan spent $6.5 million on a townhouse in New York City, adding to their substantial real estate portfolio.

