Marisa Tomei, an accomplished American actress, boasts a net worth of $25 million. She launched her career in 1984 with appearances on the soap opera “As the World Turns” and minor roles in films like “The Flamingo Kid” and “The Toxic Avenger.” Tomei gained widespread recognition with her Academy Award-winning performance in “My Cousin Vinny” (1992). Her notable film credits include “In the Bedroom” (2001) and “The Wrestler” (2008). Additionally, Marisa has appeared in various television series, such as “A Different World” (1987), “Rescue Me” (2006), and “Empire” (2015). She has also demonstrated her versatility as a stage actress, performing in Broadway productions like “The Comedy of Errors” (1992) and “The Rose Tattoo” (2019).

Marisa Tomei Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth December 4, 1964 Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York Nationality American Profession Actress

Early Life

Marisa Tomei was born on December 4, 1964, in Brooklyn, New York. Her mother, Adelaide, was a teacher, and her father, Gary, was a trial lawyer. Raised by her paternal grandparents, Rita and Romeo, Marisa grew up with her younger brother, Adam, who also became an actor. She developed an early interest in acting, performing in plays during her time at Andries Hudde Junior High School and Edward R. Murrow High School. After graduating in 1982, Tomei briefly attended Boston University before dropping out to pursue her acting career on the CBS soap opera “As the World Turns.”

Marisa Tomei Career

Marisa Tomei’s early career included playing Marcy Thompson on “As the World Turns” (1984-1985) and starring in “Playing for Keeps” (1986). She gained prominence with her role as Maggie Lauten on “A Different World” (1987) and won a Theatre World Award for her off-Broadway performance in “Daughters” (1986). Her breakthrough film role came with “My Cousin Vinny” (1992), earning her an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Tomei continued to build her career with roles in “Chaplin” (1992), “Untamed Heart” (1993), and “Only You” (1994). She hosted “Saturday Night Live” in 1994 and guest-starred on “Seinfeld” in 1996. Her performances in “Unhook the Stars” (1996) and “In the Bedroom” (2001) garnered critical acclaim, with the latter considered one of her finest roles.

Also Read: What Is Ludwig’s Net Worth In 2024?

In the 2000s, Tomei starred in successful films like “What Women Want” (2000) and “Anger Management” (2003). Her role in “The Wrestler” (2008) earned her numerous awards, and she continued to take on diverse roles in films such as “Cyrus” (2010), “Crazy, Stupid, Love” (2011), and “Parental Guidance” (2012).

Marisa expanded her repertoire with television roles, including a guest appearance on “Empire” (2015). She joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as May Parker in films like “Captain America: Civil War” (2016) and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017). Her recent work includes “The King of Staten Island” (2020) and upcoming projects like the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” sequel.

Personal Life

Marisa Tomei has had relationships with actors Logan Marshall-Green, Robert Downey Jr., and Dana Ashbrook, and writer/producer Frank Pugliese. She has expressed her views against the institution of marriage and the societal expectation for women to have children. Tomei is a dual citizen of the United States and Italy and advocates for voter rights. She is also the godmother of Zoë Kravitz, the daughter of her “A Different World” co-star Lisa Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz.

Marisa Tomei Awards and Nominations

Marisa Tomei’s accolades include Academy Award nominations for “My Cousin Vinny,” “In the Bedroom,” and “The Wrestler,” winning Best Supporting Actress for “My Cousin Vinny.” She has received numerous other awards, such as MTV Movie Awards, a Gracie Allen Award, and a Gold Movie Award. Tomei has also been honored at film festivals and received nominations for her stage performances.

Real Estate

In 1994, Marisa Tomei purchased a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, later expanding it by buying the adjacent unit. This combined space, totaling 2,265 square feet, features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. In 2018, she listed the apartment for sale at $7.5 million but eventually opted to rent it out for $12,000 per month. Tomei still owns the apartment today.

Marisa Tomei Net Worth

Marisa Tomei net worth is $25 million.