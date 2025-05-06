TSC Announces 2,014 Teacher Vacancies

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced 2,014 job openings for teachers in primary, junior, and secondary schools.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, the commission said the vacancies are to replace teachers who left the service through natural attrition.

According to the notice, TSC is seeking to recruit 1,309 teachers for primary schools, 32 for junior schools, and 673 for secondary schools. All positions are on permanent and pensionable terms.

“The Teachers Service Commission is declaring 2,014 vacancies to replace teachers who exited service through natural attrition i.e. 1,309 posts for primary schools, 32 posts for junior schools and 673 posts for secondary schools. The teachers recruited will serve on Permanent and Pensionable terms of service,” the notice reads.

Applicants must be Kenyan citizens, registered with the TSC.

Those applying for primary school positions should hold a P1 certificate, while junior and secondary school applicants must have at least a diploma in education with a minimum KCSE grade of C+.

Interested candidates must apply online through the TSC website www.tsc.go.ke under the ‘Careers’ section or via teachersonline.tsc.go.ke by Monday, May 19, 2025, at midnight.