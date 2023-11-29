Mariah The Scientist Announces 2024 “To Be Eaten Alive” Tour

R&B sensation Mariah the Scientist is set to embark on a grand tour across North America, Europe, and the UK in celebration of her newly released album, “To Be Eaten Alive.”

The tour, aptly named the “To Be Eaten Alive Tour,” will kick off on February 1st in Honolulu, taking fans on a musical journey through major cities worldwide.

Following the Honolulu launch, the tour will cross the Atlantic for European and UK stops in iconic cities such as Paris, Amsterdam, London, and more. The North American leg of the tour is scheduled to commence in March, featuring performances in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, and a hometown showcase in Atlanta.

A Live Nation pre-sale is scheduled to start on Wednesday, November 29th (use access code BACKSTAGE), with the general on-sale set for Friday, December 1st via Ticketmaster. Additionally, secondary market ticketing platforms such as StubHub for North American dates and viagogo for overseas shows will provide alternative options for fans.

“To Be Eaten Alive” marks Mariah the Scientist’s highly anticipated third studio album, released under her new label, Epic Records. The tour promises an immersive experience for fans, bringing the album’s chart-topping tracks to life on stage.

Mariah the Scientist 2024 Tour Dates

02/01 – Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

02/10 – Oslo, NO @ John Dee Live

02/11 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanan

02/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

02/14 – Paris, FR @ La Machine du Moulin Rouge

02/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max

02/17 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

02/18 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

02/20 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

03/06 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

03/07 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

03/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

03/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

03/15 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

03/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

03/17 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

03/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

03/20 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

03/22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

03/23 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

03/24 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

03/26 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden Theatre

03/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

04/01 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

04/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

04/03 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Beanfield

04/05 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

04/06 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues

04/07 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster

04/09 – Washington, DC @ Echostage

04/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

04/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount Theater

04/15 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

04/16 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/17 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

04/19 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/20 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

04/21 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/24 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

04/26 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

04/27 – St Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

04/28 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

The tour is expected to be a spectacular showcase of Mariah the Scientist’s musical prowess, offering fans a unique opportunity to experience her latest album in a live setting.