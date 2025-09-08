Mark Feehily is an Irish singer and songwriter who has built an impressive career in the music industry, amassing a net worth of $16 million. Best known as one of the lead vocalists of the internationally successful boy band Westlife, Feehily has also carved out a notable solo career, becoming one of Ireland’s most recognized LGBT performers.

Mark Feehily Net Worth $16 Million Date of Birth May 28, 1980 Place of Birth Sligo, Ireland Nationality Irish

Early Life

Markus Michael Patrick Feehily was born in May 1980 in Sligo, Ireland. From a young age, he showed a passion for music and performance, which would eventually lead him to global fame. His journey to stardom began in his hometown before stepping into the limelight as the youngest member of Westlife.

Westlife Success

In 1998, Feehily joined Westlife, a vocal group that went on to become one of the most successful boy bands of all time. Alongside Shane Filan, Kian Egan, Nicky Byrne, and Brian McFadden, he helped shape the group’s sound and image.

Westlife’s self-titled debut album, released in 1999, was an instant hit, topping charts in Ireland, Scotland, and Australia, while peaking at number two in the UK. Their success continued with a string of number-one albums including Coast to Coast (2000), World of Our Own (2001), Turnaround (2003), Face to Face (2005), Back Home (2007), and Spectrum (2019).

The group also achieved numerous chart-topping singles such as “Swear It Again,” “Flying Without Wings,” “My Love,” “If I Let You Go,” and “Uptown Girl.” Westlife became a household name worldwide, selling millions of records and dominating the UK and Irish charts for over a decade.

Solo Career

Following Westlife’s initial split in 2012, Mark Feehily pursued a solo career. In 2015, he released his debut solo album Fire, which peaked at number two in Ireland. The record was praised for showcasing his vocal strength and individual artistry outside the band.

In 2017, he followed with a seasonal release, Christmas, further demonstrating his versatility as an artist. His solo work, while more low-key compared to Westlife’s commercial juggernaut, cemented his reputation as a respected singer-songwriter.

Achievements

Beyond his music, Feehily holds the distinction of being the highest-charting LGBT performer and Irish LGBT performer on the UK Singles Chart. His openness about his sexuality and advocacy has made him a role model for many, especially within the Irish entertainment industry.

Personal Life

Mark Feehily has kept much of his personal life private, though he has been celebrated for his courage in coming out publicly in 2005 at the height of Westlife’s fame. His honesty was groundbreaking at the time, inspiring countless fans.

Mark Feehily Net Worth

With decades in the music industry, both as a core member of Westlife and as a solo artist, Mark Feehily’s net worth stands at $16 million. His fortune comes not only from album sales and touring revenue but also from royalties and solo projects.