Mark Harmon Net Worth: A Wealth Of Achievements

Mark Harmon, the American actor renowned for his captivating performances, has amassed a net worth of $120 million. His journey to financial success is intertwined with a prolific career in both television and film, marked by iconic roles and substantial earnings.

Mark Harmon Net Worth $120 Million Date of Birth September 2, 1951 Place of Birth Burbank, California Nationality American Profession Actor, Television producer, Carpentry, Lifeguard, Television Director, Film Producer

Early Life

Born Thomas Mark Harmon on September 2, 1951, in Burbank, California, he hails from a family deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. His father, Tom Harmon, was a Heisman Trophy-winning football player and broadcaster, while his mother, Elyse Knox, excelled as an actress, model, designer, and artist.

Harmon’s academic journey led him to Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles, followed by an associate degree at Pierce College. Despite receiving offers to play football at renowned college programs, he chose UCLA, showcasing his athletic prowess as the starting quarterback in 1972 and 1973.

Mark Harmon “NCIS” Legacy

Mark Harmon’s prominence skyrocketed with his portrayal of Leroy Jethro Gibbs in the CBS crime investigation series “NCIS.” Serving as the lead actor and executive producer from 2003 to 2021, Harmon’s contribution to the show defined an era. At the peak of his tenure, his salary reached an impressive $525,000 per episode, translating to over $20 million annually when accounting for producer credits and syndication royalties.

Harmon’s versatility as an actor was further highlighted by his role as Secret Service special agent Simon Donovan in “The West Wing,” earning him an Emmy nomination in 2002. These accomplishments solidified his status as a seasoned performer and contributed significantly to his financial prosperity.

Diverse Career

After considering paths in advertising and law, Harmon transitioned to acting. His early roles in shows like “Ozzie’s Girls,” “Adam-12,” “Police Woman,” and “Emergency!” marked the inception of a career that would flourish over the decades. Notably, he received an Emmy nomination for his role in “Eleanor and Franklin: The White House Years” (1977).

Television and Film Success

The 1980s saw Harmon achieve widespread recognition with roles in the prime time soap opera “Flamingo Road” and the medical drama “St. Elsewhere.” His charisma and talent were underscored when People Magazine named him Sexiest Man Alive in January 1986.

While feature films like “Stealing Home” and “The Presidio” showcased Harmon’s cinematic presence, it was television projects that garnered substantial acclaim. Notable television films included “Prince of Bel Air” (1986), “The Deliberate Stranger” (1986), and “After the Promise” (1987).

From the 1990s onwards, Harmon’s television career continued to flourish with series like “Reasonable Doubts,” “Charlie Grace,” and a significant role in “Chicago Hope” from 1996 to 2000. His acclaimed portrayal in “The West Wing” paved the way for his iconic role as Gibbs in “NCIS.”

Productions

Beyond acting, Harmon engaged in stage productions in Los Angeles and Toronto. He co-founded the production company Wings Productions in 2014, contributing to the success of “NCIS: New Orleans” and taking on a producer role for a CBS series based on John Sandford’s “Prey” series.

In 2023, Harmon showcased his literary prowess, co-authoring the non-fiction book “Ghosts of Honolulu” with “NCIS” tech advisor Leon Carroll Jr.

Mark Harmon Net Worth

Mark Harmon net worth is $120 million.

Personal Life

Harmon’s personal life reflects stability and family values. He married actress Pam Dawber in 1987, and together they have two sons, Sean Thomas Harmon and Ty Christian Harmon. Harmon’s familial connections to the entertainment industry, including his sister Kristin’s marriage to Ricky Nelson, add layers to his multifaceted life.