Martin Kemp Net Worth

Martin Kemp, the multi-talented English musician and actor, has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Best known as the bassist of the iconic 1980s band Spandau Ballet and for his gripping performance as Steve Owen in the long-running BBC soap opera EastEnders, Kemp has enjoyed a diverse and dynamic career spanning music, television, and film.

Early Life

Martin John Kemp was born on October 10, 1961, in Islington, London, into a working-class family with artistic inclinations. His older brother, Gary Kemp, would go on to be the lead guitarist and songwriter for Spandau Ballet, while Martin himself trained at the Anna Scher Theatre School, setting the stage for his future in entertainment.

Rise to Fame with Spandau Ballet

Kemp’s first taste of stardom came as a founding member of the new wave band Spandau Ballet, which was formed in 1979. Known for their suave image and stylish synth-pop sound, the band became one of the defining acts of the 1980s. Martin played bass guitar, contributing to the group’s slick, romantic sound.

Spandau Ballet’s debut album, Journeys to Glory (1981), put them on the map, but it was their third studio album, True (1983), that catapulted them to international success. The title track, True, became a global hit, reaching #1 in several countries and becoming a timeless classic. Other chart-topping singles included Gold, Only When You Leave, and Chant No. 1 (I Don’t Need This Pressure On).

The band disbanded in 1990 but made a triumphant reunion in 2009, embarking on successful tours and reigniting interest in their music for a new generation.

Acting Success

Martin transitioned smoothly into acting, taking on various television roles in the 1990s. However, it was his portrayal of Steve Owen, a suave but dangerous nightclub owner in EastEnders, that made him a household name in British television. He starred in the soap from 1998 to 2002, earning critical acclaim and multiple awards, including four British Soap Awards, a National Television Award, and three TV Quick Awards.

His character’s intense storylines—including murder, romance, and dramatic feuds—made Steve Owen one of the most memorable figures in EastEnders history.

Reality TV

Kemp’s public profile remained strong in the 2000s and 2010s. In 2012, he joined the cast of Celebrity Big Brother and finished in third place, endearing himself to a new audience with his charisma and calm demeanor.

He has since made various appearances on British television, including in dramas, documentaries, and game shows. Alongside his son, Roman Kemp, he has featured in several heartwarming and humorous father-son TV specials, further boosting his appeal across generations.

Personal Life

In 1988, Martin Kemp married Shirlie Holliman, a singer known for her work with Wham! and as one half of the pop duo Pepsi & Shirlie. The couple has two children and remains one of the most enduring celebrity marriages in the UK. Despite a serious health scare in the 1990s when Kemp was diagnosed with two brain tumors, he recovered fully and has since become an advocate for health awareness.

Martin Kemp Net Worth

Martin Kemp net worth is $4 million.