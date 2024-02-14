fbpx
    Mason Electrocuted at Construction Site in Diani

    FILE IMAGE OF POLICE LINE

    Detectives are investigating an incident in which a mason was electrocuted at a construction site in Diani area, Kwale County.

    The incident happened on Monday evening at Kibundani within Ukunda Township and the deceased was identified as Kevin Ochieng.

    Witnesses told police the deceased had leaned on the wall window of an adjacent house to rest when he touched a live naked wire.

    He was electrocuted and died on the spot.

    Police were called to the scene and moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

    In Mpeketoni, Lamu County, a suspect was arrested after he stabbed and killed a 37-year-old man using a screwdriver after an argument.

    The victim Mbui Mruche Ngenzo was rushed to Mpeketoni Sub-county hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

    The murder weapon was recovered from the scene.

