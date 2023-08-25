Mathe Wa Ngara’s Sh13.4 Million Frozen by Court 

The High court Friday ordered the Sh13.4 million seized from drug trafficking suspect Nancy Kigunzu be deposited into the Assets and Recovery Agency’s (ARA) preservation account at the Kenya Commercial Bank.

Lady Justice Diana Kavedza said ARA should produce in court a copy of the deposit slip as proof.

The orders were granted following an urgent application filed by ARA saying the monies could be proceeds of crime or intended for the commission of crime.

Kigunzu was arrested Tuesday and later arraigned at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Police sought to have her detained for five more days pending further investigations into the case.

The request was allowed by Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku.

She also ordered that the Sh13.4 million recovered from her during the police raid on the drug den in Ngara be held at the Central Bank of Kenya.

Kigunzu is expected back in court on Monday August 28.

ARA told the court that police also arrested Eugene Jumba, Hillary Shisiali and Teresia Wanjiku Mwihaki who are believed to be mules, associates and close relatives of Kigunzu.

During the arrests a search was conducted at Kigunzu’s house and a total of 30 bags containing dry green material weighing 622 kilograms suspected to be cannabis sativa together with the Sh13.4 million.

“Preliminary investigations further have established that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the funds were obtained through the illegitimate trade in narcotic drug substance hence proceeds of crime,” said ARA.

The preservation orders shall remain in force for the next 90 days.

The matter will be mentioned on 28 November before Justice Lady Maina.

The court also heard that the suspect is a single mother with two kids below 19 years.

Her two children were also arrested during the raid.

To the consumers and mules of the narcotics, Kigunzu is a humble and caring woman who always understands their challenges.

She comes from Vihiga but has set up a base in Ngara that now controls millions, police say.

A team of detectives from the Transitional Organised Crimes Unit backed by those from the Anti-Narcotics Unit and local ones had raided the den owned and run by the woman but they did not find her.

Instead, they arrested her mules including three teenagers.

And after police went public about the arrests and recoveries, those who know Kigunzu swamped social media saying the real “Mathe” had not been arrested.

And true to the public’s concerns, police have revealed they are still looking for the 46-year-old woman.

And like in the movie series Queen of the South, many Kenyans regarded Wanjiru as Teressa Mendoza and Nancy as Camila Vargas.

