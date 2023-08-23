Mathe Wa Ngara to Spend 5 More Days in Custody Pending Probe

A court Wednesday allowed police to hold for five more days a businesswoman linked to drug trafficking and possession of ‘cookies and sweets’ pending investigations.

Anti-narcotics court at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport ruled an application by the police to hold Nancy Endoveria Kigunzu had merit.

Senior principal magistrate Njeri Thuku made the ruling following an application by police on Tuesday.

“Having gone through the submissions by both parties, I find that the prosecution application to detain the respondent is merited. The suspect is to be detained at Muthaiga Police Station for five days to allow police to complete their investigation,” she ruled.

The Court also directed that Nancy be escorted to the hospital for medication after her lawyer said she had been denied access to her medication.

The case will be mentioned on August 28 for further orders.

Read: Mathe Wa Ngara Arrested In City Center Over Claims Of Drug Trafficking

Nancy who is popularly known as “Mathe Wa Ngara” over her alleged drug deals, was arrested by police on August 21, 2023 at around 3 pm in the CBD.

In an application filed in court by Sergeant Stephen Chesire sought to detain her saying during the time of operations which led to the arrest of three other suspects, she fled from police arrest hence weighing and sampling of the alleged drugs was done in her absentia.

“The sweets and cookies which were seized from the respondent premises, preliminary laboratory test couldn’t be done hence no report which will give further directions on this case on the charges to be preferred,” he said.

Chesire told court that he intends to conduct further interrogations which might lead to further arrests of Nancy’s accomplices.

Upon the arrest of the respondent, Nancy was believed to be trafficking in suspected narcotic drugs seized at her rented house which were sampled and weighed in her absentia, hence the need to conduct the process when the respondent is present.

“It is for this reason that I request the respondent to be held for five days to enable the investigating officer complete his investigations,” he said.

Read Also: Mathe wa Ngara Moves to Court, Seeks to Stop Arrest

The court was also told that the suspect is a flight risk and if released before the investigations are complete, there is likelihood that she will interfere with the investigations and compilation of evidence.

He said it is in the interest of justice and within the discretion of court to consider granting the orders sought.

Police said earlier search conducted on her rented house and several sacks were recovered therein with a green dry substance suspected to be narcotics found.

Also recovered, were cakes and sweets suspected to have been made using narcotics.

“A total of Sh13,443,110 was recovered therein which is believed to be proceeds of crime and the investigating officer ought to verify the case of money laundering on the respondents and charge them accordingly,” Chesire added.

He said Nancy is a serial offender ad she had been earlier arrested with trafficking in narcotic drugs where she entered into plea agreement vide case no E092/2022 at Kahawa Law courts where together with three others were fined.

Read Also: Police Want Wanted ‘Mathe wa Ngara’ To Surrender

However, defence lawyers led by Danstan Omari, Cliff Ombetta, Sam Nyaberi among others opposed to the application to detain her for five days.

Omari said the suspect was arrested due to media pressing as she is not a suspect in the alleged offences.

“She is facing the wrath of a public campaign as she was not supposed to be arrested. She was arrested outside my office at around 4pm. As I was in court. It is not true that she is a flight risk,” Omari said.

Omari further told court that the suspect had filed an anticipatory application before High court and when they served the DCI, the application jolted the officers leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Ombeta urged the court to release their client on bail saying she is ready to deposit her travel documents in court.

The Court also heard that the suspect is a single mother with two kids below 19 years.

Read Also: At Least 3 Suspects Arrested, Bhang Valued at Sh13 Million Recovered in Ngara

Her two children were also arrested during the raid.

To the consumers and mules of the narcotics, Nancy is a humble and caring woman who always understands their challenges.

She comes from Vihiga but has set up a base in Ngara that now controls millions, police say.

Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...