Matiang’i: I didn’t loot public funds to build political wealth

Former Interior Cabinet Secretary and Jubilee presidential hopeful Fred Matiang’i has fired back at President William Ruto over remarks questioning his financial capacity to challenge the Kenya Kwanza administration, saying his modest wealth is a reflection of his commitment to integrity and accountability.

Matiang’i accused the President of using public resources to advance personal and political interests, declaring that his conscience would not allow him to enrich himself through the misuse of public funds.

“Yes, you are saying I don’t have money, and that is true. But it is also because my conscience has not directed me in the direction of plundering public resources with abandon the way you have done,” Matiang’i said.

His remarks came days after Ruto used a four-day tour of Kisii and Nyamira counties to launch attacks on opposition leaders, questioning their financial muscle, political influence and preparedness to govern the country.

The President challenged opposition figures claiming to command millions of votes to demonstrate how they intended to translate their political support into a credible development agenda and practical solutions to Kenya’s challenges.

Matiang’i, one of the key figures targeted during the tour, turned the criticism of his financial standing into an argument over integrity, insisting that leadership should be measured by character, public service record and accountability rather than personal wealth.

He maintained that his years in government had not been an opportunity to accumulate wealth through public resources, saying his ethical principles had guided his conduct in public office.

The former CS spoke on Saturday during a Sabbath service at Magena Seventh-day Adventist Church in Bomachoge Borabu Constituency, Kisii County, attended by several elected leaders and political aspirants.

Beyond the political exchange with Ruto, Matiang’i raised concern over growing political violence in the Gusii region, warning that the use of hired gangs to disrupt meetings and intimidate political opponents threatened democratic participation ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He called on political leaders to reject violence and respect the constitutional rights of Kenyans to associate with and support leaders of their choice.

“We have seen leaders, and never in my recent memory did we witness leaders such as those we are seeing now causing bloodshed in the name of politics. We should never slide this far down as a society,” he said.

Jubilee Party national chairman Vincent Kemosi urged the Gusii community to complement Matiang’i’s presidential ambitions by electing legislators who would support his agenda in Parliament should he win the presidency.

Kemosi argued that winning the presidency without adequate parliamentary backing could complicate the implementation of government policies.

Kitutu Masaba MP Clive Gisairo described Matiang’i as a peace-loving leader, cautioning local politicians against exploiting his calm demeanour to provoke political confrontations.

Gisairo also took aim at Kisii Governor Simba Arati, saying he needed additional guidance in making political decisions.

He called on churches to pray for the country as it approaches the next General Election and urged residents not to become complacent in supporting Matiang’i’s presidential bid.

Kitutu Chache South MP Anthony Kibagendi, meanwhile, accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of failing to improve the living standards of ordinary Kenyans, arguing that the country needed a change of leadership.

“Because they have failed to run this country, we have surrendered our son who has a track record to manage this country. You all know he is one who is always focused and he deserves it,” Kibagendi said.

He also condemned the growing political violence in Kisii, arguing that goonism should not be allowed to undermine democratic competition.

Kibagendi further rallied support for Bomachoge Borabu MP Obadiah Barongo’s re-election, describing him as a leader deserving another term.

Nyamira Senator Okong’o Mogeni also endorsed Matiang’i’s presidential ambitions, citing his experience in government and record in public administration as important qualifications for the country’s top office.

Mogeni said Kenya needed a leader capable of translating government responsibilities into tangible results for citizens, urging voters to assess presidential candidates based on their experience, performance and ability to address national challenges rather than political rhetoric.

Former Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, who is eyeing the Kisii governorship, was also among those who attended the church service.