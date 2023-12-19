Matt Stone, the creative force behind the iconic “South Park,” stands atop a colossal net worth of $700 million. Renowned as an actor, writer, producer, and animator, Stone’s journey to financial eminence is intricately woven with the success of his brainchild, “South Park.”

Matt Stone Net Worth $700 Million Date of Birth May 26, 1971 Place of Birth Houston, Texas Nationality American Profession Screenwriter, Actor, Television producer, Animator, Film Producer, Voice Actor, Musician, Television Director, Film director, Film Score Composer

Early Life

Born on May 26, 1971, in Houston, Texas, as Matthew Richard Stone, his artistic journey began at the University of Colorado Boulder. It was here that he met Trey Parker, and the duo’s creative synergy gave birth to short films like “Man on Mars” and “First Date.”

Matt Stone “South Park”

In 1997, Stone, alongside college friend Trey Parker, unleashed “South Park” upon the world. This irreverent animated series quickly became a cultural phenomenon, propelling Stone to unprecedented fame. The duo’s cinematic collaborations, including “Cannibal! The Musical,” “Orgazmo,” “BASEketball,” “South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut,” and “Team America: World Police,” further solidified their status in the entertainment industry.

Matt Stone “The Book of Mormon”

Venturing into Broadway, Stone and Parker co-created the wildly successful musical “The Book of Mormon.” Premiering in 2011, the musical earned a staggering nine Tony Awards and grossed over $500 million, marking a new pinnacle in Stone’s diverse artistic portfolio.

Matt Stone Digital Dominance

Stone’s financial ascent reached new heights with a groundbreaking contract signed in 2021. Teaming up with Trey Parker, the duo secured a remarkable six-year, $900 million deal with ViacomCBS. This deal encompasses the creation of six seasons of “South Park” and 14 exclusive movies for the Paramount+ streaming service.

Also Read: Mario Lopez Net Worth And Salary

A pivotal moment in Stone’s financial journey traces back to a savvy contractual move in 2007. The duo’s foresightedness resulted in a clause granting them a 50% cut of all ad revenue generated by “South Park,” whether in digital or broadcast format. This unprecedented arrangement catapulted their annual earnings to an estimated $25-30 million each.

Matt Stone Web Series

Beyond the animated realm, Stone delved into the world of theater with “The Book of Mormon” and explored the potential of web series with “Sassy Justice,” co-created during the Covid-19 pandemic. This ability to adapt and diversify has been a hallmark of Stone’s enduring success.

Matt Stone Awards

Stone’s contributions to “South Park” and “The Book of Mormon” have garnered numerous accolades. From Emmy Awards for Outstanding Animated Program to Tonys for Best Musical, his artistic prowess has been celebrated across various platforms.

Matt Stone Wife and Children

In 2008, Matt Stone married Comedy Central executive Angela Howard, and the couple shares two children. Unapologetically outspoken about his atheism, Stone’s irreverent take on religion often finds expression in his work.

Matt Stone Net Worth

Matt Stone net worth of $700 million mirrors his creative impact, Stone continues to shape the landscape of entertainment with unwavering ingenuity.