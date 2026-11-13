Mauricio Pochettino Agrees to Become Manchester United Head Coach

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to become Manchester United’s next head coach, with the Argentine expected to take over from Michael Carrick following his dismissal on Thursday.

Pochettino signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Old Trafford, bringing an end to United’s search for a new manager.

The former Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur manager, who has a £7 million release clause in his contract with the United States Soccer Federation, is expected to travel to Manchester on Wednesday.

He will meet his new players and conduct his first training session on Thursday ahead of his anticipated appointment.

Manchester United officials have been negotiating with US Soccer over the past 24 hours to secure Pochettino’s release.

The club has reportedly agreed to allow the 54-year-old to remain in charge of the United States national team for both international matches against Haiti as a sign of respect for his existing commitments.

The second match is scheduled to take place in Cincinnati on Tuesday, with arrangements being made for Pochettino to fly directly to Manchester afterwards.

The move is intended to give him sufficient time to prepare for his first match as United manager, an away encounter against Liverpool at Anfield the following Sunday.

Manchester United are expected to formally announce Pochettino’s appointment on Friday.

He will become the club’s eighth permanent manager since legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

His appointment follows the departure of Carrick, who left less than six months after signing a two-year contract to remain at Old Trafford.

Carrick was dismissed after overseeing Manchester United’s worst start to a Premier League season, with the club sitting in the relegation zone after recording just one victory in 10 matches.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, shortly after Carrick left the club’s training ground, Manchester United said they had reached “the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions”.