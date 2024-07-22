Mauricio Umansky Siblings: Getting to Know Sharon Umansky Benton

Mauricio Umansky is a Mexican-American real estate agent, businessman and television personality.

He is the co-founder and CEO of The Agency, a real estate firm he launched in 2011.

Umansky has appeared on several reality shows, including The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip and Buying Beverly Hills, which premiered on Netflix in 2022 and follows Umansky and his staff at The Agency.

He was raised in Mexico City and moved to Los Angeles at a young age.

Umansky has been married to actress and television personality Kyle Richards since 1996, and they have three daughters together.

However, the couple has recently separated, with Richards removing “wife” from her Instagram bio after Umansky was photographed kissing actress Nikita Kahn in Mykonos, Greece.

Siblings

Mauricio has one sibling, a younger sister named Sharon Umansky Benton.

Sharon is known for her close relationship with Mauricio and his family, and she has made several appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

These appearances have allowed viewers to see the family dynamics and interactions during various family events.

Sharon is often portrayed as supportive and caring, providing insight into the values and traditions that the Umansky family holds dear.

The bond between Mauricio and Sharon is strong, as evidenced by their interactions on the show and during public appearances.

They celebrate family milestones together, highlighting the importance of family in their lives.

Both siblings were born in Mexico and moved to the United States at a young age, which has influenced their cultural background.

They often celebrate their heritage through various traditions and gatherings, further strengthening their family ties.

Sharon’s appearances on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have provided viewers with a glimpse into the Umansky family dynamics, showcasing their interactions and the support they provide each other.

Real Estate career

Umansky began his career in real estate in the early 2000s.

He initially worked for his father-in-law’s real estate company, where he gained valuable experience and insights into the industry.

Over time, Umansky developed a reputation as a skilled real estate agent, particularly in the luxury market.

His ability to connect with clients and understand their needs helped him build a successful career.

In 2011, Umansky co-founded The Agency, a full-service real estate brokerage based in Beverly Hills, California.

The Agency quickly gained recognition for its innovative marketing strategies and high-end listings.

Under Umansky’s leadership, the firm expanded rapidly, opening offices in major markets across the United States and internationally.

The Agency has become known for representing some of the most prestigious properties in the luxury real estate market, including celebrity homes and multimillion-dollar estates.

Umansky himself has been involved in numerous high-profile transactions, often working with celebrity clients and affluent buyers.

His expertise in the luxury market and his strong negotiation skills have contributed to his success, making him one of the top real estate agents in the industry.

Television career

Umansky’s visibility increased significantly after he began appearing on reality television.

He is best known for his role on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where he has been featured since the show’s inception in 2010.

Umansky’s appearances on the show provide insight into his personal life, including his marriage to Kyle Richards and their family dynamics.

In addition to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, he stars in Buying Beverly Hills, a Netflix reality series that premiered in 2022.

The show follows him and his team at The Agency as they navigate the competitive world of luxury real estate in Beverly Hills.

Through his television appearances, Umansky has been able to further establish his brand and connect with a broader audience.

His charisma and charm have made him a fan favorite, and he often shares insights about the real estate market, lifestyle tips, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the world of luxury real estate.

Personal life

Umansky is married to actress and television personality Kyle Richards. The couple met in 1994 and married on January 20, 1996.

They have three daughters: Alexia, born in 1996; Sophia, born in 2000; and Portia, born in 2008.

Kyle also has a daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, from a previous marriage, who considers both Mauricio and her biological father as parental figures.

Recently, Umansky and Richards have separated after 27 years of marriage, but they reportedly continue to live together despite their differences.