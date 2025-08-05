Maye Musk Siblings: A Closer Look at the Actress’ Family Tree

Maye Musk, born Maye Haldeman on April 19, 1948, in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, is a renowned model, dietitian, and author.

She moved with her family to Pretoria, South Africa, in 1950, where she spent much of her childhood and early adulthood.

Maye is the mother of Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, as well as Kimbal Musk and Tosca Musk, both successful in their own fields.

With Canadian, South African, and American citizenship, Maye has built a multifaceted career over decades, balancing her professional achievements with raising her three children.

Her adventurous spirit, inherited from her parents, and her resilience as a single mother after divorcing Errol Musk in 1979, have shaped her into a prominent figure in modeling and nutrition.

Maye was born a twin and is one of five children in the Haldeman family.

Her twin sister, Kaye Haldeman, shares a close bond with her, and their children, including Maye’s and Kaye’s, grew up together, fostering a tight-knit extended family.

Kaye, like Maye, raised successful entrepreneurs, notably her sons Lyndon and Peter Rive, who co-founded SolarCity, a major player in solar energy.

The Haldeman family, led by parents Winnifred Josephine “Wyn” Fletcher and Joshua Norman Haldeman, a chiropractor, aviator, and advocate for technocracy, was marked by an adventurous and entrepreneurial spirit.

Maye’s other siblings include Scott Haldeman, a chiropractor and researcher; Lynne Haldeman, who pursued a career in education; and another sibling whose details are less documented.

Musk began modeling at age 15 in South Africa, defying expectations that her career would end by 18.

Over five decades, she appeared on the covers of major magazines like Time (for a health edition), Women’s Day, Vogue, and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, where she became the oldest woman featured in 2022 at age 74.

Her decision to embrace her natural gray hair in her 50s revitalized her modeling career, landing her campaigns with brands like Revlon, Target, Virgin America, and CoverGirl, where she made history as the oldest spokesmodel at 69 in 2017.

She also appeared in Beyoncé’s “Haunted” music video and on the cover of New York magazine in 2011, notably with a fake pregnant belly.

As a dietitian, Maye earned a master’s degree in dietetics from the University of the Orange Free State in South Africa and another in nutritional science from the University of Toronto.

She established a dietician practice in Canada, becoming President of the Consulting Dieticians of Canada.

Her books, including Feel Fantastic – Maye Musk’s Good Health Clinic (1996) and A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success (2019), share her insights on healthy living and personal resilience.

Since 2023, Maye has gained significant popularity in China, appearing on billboards, magazine covers, and representing major brands, earning her “star status” as a role model.

In 2023, Musk received an honorary doctorate in dietetics from the University of the Free State in South Africa, acknowledging her contributions to the field.

Her modeling milestones include becoming CoverGirl’s oldest spokesmodel in 2017 and the oldest woman to grace the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover in 2022, both celebrated as significant steps in challenging ageism in the fashion industry.

She was also named a “Global Social Entrepreneur” by the World Economic Forum for her advocacy in nutrition and sustainable living.

Her influence extends to her social media presence, where she has used platforms like Twitter and Instagram to promote her work and support causes like the fashion industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maye’s ability to reinvent herself, particularly after embracing her natural hair, has earned her praise from peers like model Christie Brinkley, who called her a “top model” in 2018.