Mbeere North By-Election: Justin Muturi Confronts UDA Agent

Democratic Party (DP) leader and former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi clashed with a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) agent at Siakago Social Hall on Thursday after noticing the individual wearing UDA party colours, which are prohibited at polling stations.

Residents accompanying Muturi said the agent was also seen trying to influence voters to support the UDA candidate.

Earlier, Muturi cast his vote at Kanyuombora Primary School, marking a calm and orderly start to one of the day’s most closely watched by-elections. He arrived at the polling station around 6 a.m., addressed the media, and then proceeded to the ballot box.

Speaking before voting, Muturi said he had been monitoring several polling centres since early morning and expressed satisfaction with the smooth opening. “I have been making follow-ups from various stations, and so far the reports I have received show the process has started smoothly and there are no hiccups,” he said. “In some places, I have very interesting stories of young men and girls walking to polling centres saying, ‘whatever it is, we must cast our ballots.’ For me, it is encouraging. I have no cause to complain; so far, so good.”

Mbeere North is among the constituencies holding hotly contested by-elections, with political parties keenly observing turnout and early momentum. Muturi noted that the DP candidate was expected to vote at Karambari Primary School, while United Opposition candidate Newton Karish, also vying under the Democratic Party banner, was scheduled to vote early.

Muturi said no incidents had been reported within the first hour of voting across the constituency, describing the calm atmosphere as a positive sign for the rest of the day. He also supported security measures, including roadblocks on major routes leading to polling stations, saying they were necessary to prevent outside interference. “I think it’s a good thing because if police are serious, they will pick out any bad elements coming from other counties to disturb the process,” he said.

The former Speaker dismissed opposition claims of plans to ferry goons to intimidate voters, calling the allegations unfounded and intended to create unnecessary tension.

Elsewhere, Malava MP aspirant Seth Panyako also cast his vote early in the morning. Several key United Opposition leaders completed voting before 7:30 a.m., taking advantage of the early opening of polling stations.

Across the constituencies, polling stations opened at 6 a.m., with voters braving the chilly morning to exercise their democratic right. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced that polling would close at 5 p.m., with any lost time during the day compensated at closing. Voters still in the queue at 5 p.m. will be allowed to cast their ballots.

By mid-morning, long but orderly queues were reported at several centres, with security officers maintaining a visible presence. No major disruptions were reported.

Muturi urged voters to remain calm and patient, stressing that peaceful participation was essential to safeguarding the integrity of the electoral process. “As long as people commit to voting peacefully, the process will take its course without any issues,” he said.