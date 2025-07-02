MCK, Brooke East Africa Partner To Boost Animal Welfare Reporting

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) and Brooke East Africa have signed a landmark agreement aimed at improving how animal welfare is reported in the country.

The deal is expected to promote ethical and professional journalism on issues affecting animals, especially donkeys.

Speaking during the signing ceremony at the MCK offices, MCK CEO David Omwoyo said the partnership would shine a light on animal rights — a topic often overlooked in mainstream reporting.

“The Council is committed to partnering with organisations that focus on important but neglected issues. Animal welfare is key to a caring society, and this partnership will help bring positive change,” said Omwoyo.

Dr Raphael Kinoti, the Regional Director of Brooke East Africa, stressed the important role media plays in educating the public. He pointed out that more research is needed to understand donkeys, which are often forgotten in animal welfare discussions.

“There’s limited knowledge about donkeys, yet they are vital to the lives of many, especially women. About 95 per cent of donkeys support women in both domestic and economic roles,” said Dr Kinoti.

He added that women tend to show more empathy toward animals, making them key partners in promoting animal rights. Dr Kinoti thanked MCK for joining hands with Brooke East Africa to raise awareness about donkey welfare.

Cindy Ogana, the Fundraising and Communications Manager at Brooke East Africa, shared some of the partnership’s early successes.

These include training journalists in Nairobi on animal rights reporting, awarding travel grants to 20 reporters to cover donkey welfare stories, and introducing an Animal Welfare category at the 2025 Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA).

She said the partnership will soon extend training to other areas such as Naivasha, focusing on zoonotic diseases that affect both humans and donkeys. The grant programme will also be rolled out to more counties.

Ms Ogana noted that the first phase had already changed how journalists view donkeys, helping them understand the animals’ value and need for better treatment.