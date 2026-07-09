Media Council of Kenya to honour Obachi Machoka for 50 years in broadcasting

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) has announced its support for the Golden Jubilee celebration of veteran broadcaster Fred Obachi Machoka, marking 50 years in broadcasting, in a move aimed at recognizing media pioneers and preserving their legacy for future generations.

Speaking during the launch of the celebrations on Thursday, MCK Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo said the September event will serve as the foundation for a structured programme to honour media veterans, document their contributions and harness their experience to mentor young journalists.

Omwoyo said the initiative seeks to transform what he described as a “brain drain” into a “brain gain” by ensuring veteran journalists continue sharing their expertise, professional values and institutional memory with the next generation.

“The event aims to celebrate both the past achievements of veterans and their future contributions. The goal is to create a legacy that will outlive the current generation and benefit future journalists,” he said.

He stressed that experienced journalists should not retire into obscurity without passing on their knowledge, citing the Swedish saying, “Rest is rust.”

Omwoyo also announced that the Media Council will provide secretariat support to the organizing committee to ensure the successful planning and execution of the September celebrations. He added that the event will also provide a platform for discussions on the welfare of retired media practitioners and their continued role in strengthening the profession.

Machoka, whose broadcasting career has spanned five decades, said the recognition goes beyond celebrating his personal achievements and is instead a tribute to all pioneers who laid the foundation for Kenya’s media industry.

“When a profession honours its veterans, it tells every journalist and broadcaster still on duty that their work has worth beyond the day’s bulletin,” he said.

He added that the partnership with the media regulator would help establish structured mentorship programmes through masterclasses and industry engagements, giving aspiring journalists direct access to seasoned professionals.

Machoka described the September celebration as a national legacy event that will recognize pioneers of Kenyan radio and television while showcasing the industry’s transformation from the analogue era to the digital age.

“The event is not a personal celebration but a tribute to all who contributed to the media industry,” he said.

Veteran journalist Lee Njiru welcomed the initiative, saying it shines a spotlight on the challenges many retired journalists face and supports calls for the establishment of a welfare programme for media veterans.

Association of Professional Broadcasters member and veteran journalist Pamela Mburia thanked Machoka and the Media Council for championing the initiative, saying collaboration among industry players would create a lasting impact on Kenyan journalism.

Kenya Editors Guild President Zubeida Kananu emphasized the need to protect mainstream media and leverage the experience of veteran journalists to mentor and inspire the next generation of media professionals.

The Golden Jubilee celebration is expected to bring together journalists, editors, broadcasters, media stakeholders and Rumba musicians from across Africa to celebrate Machoka’s remarkable contribution to broadcasting and honour the enduring legacy of Kenya’s media veterans.