Medical Intern in Suicide Incident in Kisii was Missing for Days Before his Body, Lover were Discovered

A medical intern based at the Kisii Training and Referral Hospital and his lover are believed to have died by suicide at an apartment in Nyamataro area, Kisii County.

They were missing for days before their bodies were found dead at the apartment on Friday November 29.

The medic identified as Vincent Nyambunde Bosire is suspected to have killed the woman first before he died by suicide in the house.

The woman was identified as Angela Moraa Ongeri, 28.

Bosire had been unwell and was admitted at the KTRH before being discharged from the facility on November 26.

He then went missing as his mobile phone was off since then, his family and colleagues said.

Moraa was in Kisii for a short holiday as she stays in the US with her family, friends and relatives said.

The apartment the bodies were found in had been locked from inside.

The bodies were discovered Friday November 29 and that of the woman was decomposing an indication she had died earlier on.

Used syringes were found next to the bed in the house an indication they may have died out of injection of lethal poison.

The couple was found holding hands, with the woman’s body showing signs of decomposition.

A relative told police the family became worried after several unsuccessful attempts to reach him by phone.

They were then forced to visit and ask about Bosire’s whereabouts at his workplace, where they were told he had last been seen on Wednesday, November 27.

Police said they are yet to determine when the woman died.

The motive of the incident is yet to be established.

Detectives said they have asked pathologists to come and take over the scene and help in establishing how they died.

The bodies are lying at the local mortuary pending autopsy.

Murder and suicide are some of the leading causes of death in the country.

Police say the suicide trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.