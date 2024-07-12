Meet Team USA Surfing Star Caroline Marks

Surfer Caroline Marks is set to shred in Tahiti for her Olympic encore. The young phenom and fourth-place finisher from surfing’s debut at the Tokyo Olympics is a far more experienced and accomplished rider this time around, entering the Paris Games as the reigning world champion.

Before she hits the beach in Tahiti, learn some more about the Florida-born surfing prodigy.

Where is Caroline Marks from?

Marks grew up in Melbourne Beach, Florida, though she currently resides in San Clemente, California.

How old is Caroline Marks?

Marks is 22 years old and was born on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, 2002.

How tall is Caroline Marks?

Marks is 5-foot-5.

Did Caroline Marks play any other sports?

Marks had plenty of options to choose from as a kid, as her childhood home had a halfpipe, motorbike ramps, a pool, and a beach with a prime surf break right across the street. However, it was horseback riding that was her initial passion.

When did Caroline Marks start surfing?

Marks was surfing with her brothers when she was just 7.

How does Caroline Marks ride a surfboard?

Marks is a goofy-footed rider, meaning she places her right foot in front on the board.

More fun facts about Caroline Marks

She has a YouTube channel where she posts surfing content.

She credits her brothers with a large part in her surfing success, as she was constantly competing with them growing up.

Marks’ mother is Greek and in 2017, the Marks family went on a surfing trip to Greece to honor her grandmother and reconnect with their Greek roots.

When did Caroline Marks win her first competition?

Marks won the Under-12 Surfing America Prime when she was 11 years old, a moment she credits with shifting her focus from horseback riding to surfing.

When did Caroline Marks become a professional surfer?

Marks made history at just 15 years old when she became the youngest surfer ever to qualify for the WSL World Championship Tour in 2018.

How did Caroline Marks do in her rookie season?

Marks had a stellar rookie year in 2018, finishing seventh on the WSL Championship Tour and earning Rookie of the Year honors.

How many events has Caroline Marks won on the WSL Championship Tour?

Since joining the WSL World Championship Tour in 2018, Marks has won six events, with her first victory coming in the opening event of the 2019 season.

Has Caroline Marks competed at the Olympics before?

Marks joined Carissa Moore to represent the United States in surfing’s debut at the Tokyo Olympics. She turned in a very strong performance, finishing fourth overall in the competition. Her score of 15.33 in the quarterfinals was also the highest score for any competitor, male or female, in the third round of surfing at the Tokyo Games.

How is Caroline Marks performing ahead of the Paris Games?

Marks is in great form heading into Paris. After stepping away from competition for a few months in 2022 to focus on her mental health, she returned to win the WSL Finals in 2023, the first such win of her career.

Marks is in the midst of another solid season on the 2024 WSL Championship Tour. Through six of nine events, she is currently No. 5 in the women’s rankings and has three top-three finishes so far this season. A third-place result at the Tahiti Pro (the same location that will be used for the 2024 Olympics) bodes well for her medal outlook.

