Meghan Launches Surprise New Lifestyle Brand American Riviera Orchard

The Duchess of Sussex has launched what appears to be a new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

The surprise unveiling was made on Thursday with a new Instagram account and web page containing few details.

Meghan closed her former lifestyle brand, The Tig, upon her engagement to marry the Duke of Sussex.

Since stepping back from official royal duties, she has embarked on media ventures, many aimed at female audiences.

There are few details about the new brand available.

The American Riviera Orchard Instagram account features a brief, grainy video showing hands arranging flowers, Meghan stirring a pot in a kitchen, and a woman in a ballgown standing at the end of a long colonnade.

The website includes the brand logo and a prompt to sign up for a waiting list.

The bio section of the Instagram account, which already has tens of thousands of followers, simply says “by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex” and “Established 2024”.

Her official Instagram account has not been updated.

The part of California where Meghan, Prince Harry and their children live is often referred to as the “American Riviera”.

US media report there is a pending trademark application for “American Riviera Orchard”, showing that the brand plans to sell home goods, such as decanters and kitchen linens, as well as preserved foods such as jellies.

The application also mentions cookbooks.

The 42-year-old former Suits star has recently been in the public eye more in the US.

She spoke last week about bullying on social media at the SXSW festival a few days before a US judge threw out her half-sister’s defamation lawsuit against her.

By BBC News