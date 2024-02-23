Megyn Kelly Net Worth, Career, And Controversies

Megyn Kelly, a prominent television host and political commentator, has made significant contributions to the media landscape throughout her career. With a net worth of $45 million, Kelly’s journey from legal professional to television personality has been marked by successes, controversies, and notable achievements.

Megyn Kelly Salary

Megyn Kelly’s financial success has been evident throughout her career, with lucrative book deals and substantial salaries at major networks. From her peak earnings at Fox News to her multimillion-dollar contract with NBC, Kelly’s financial acumen and negotiating prowess have solidified her position as one of the highest-paid journalists in the industry.

Megyn Kelly Net Worth

Megyn Kelly net worth is $45 million.

Early Life

Born on November 18, 1970, in Champaign, Illinois, Megyn Marie Kelly’s formative years were spent in Syracuse, New York. Despite facing personal loss with her father’s untimely passing, Kelly pursued higher education at Syracuse University and later Albany Law School, where she honed her legal skills before transitioning to a career in television journalism.

Megyn Kelly at Fox News and NBC

Megyn Kelly’s rise to prominence began in 2003 when she joined Fox News, contributing to various programs and eventually hosting her successful show, “The Kelly File.” Her adeptness at delivering news and incisive interviews garnered widespread acclaim, solidifying her status as a leading figure in cable news.

Transitioning to NBC News in 2017, Kelly continued to make waves with her interviewing prowess and talk show, “Megyn Kelly Today,” before parting ways with the network amidst controversy.

Controversies

Megyn Kelly has faced scrutiny and controversy throughout her career, from contentious remarks on race to heated exchanges with political figures. Her departure from NBC following a controversy surrounding her blackface comments sparked intense public debate and highlighted the complexities of free speech and journalistic responsibility.

Personal Life

Beyond the spotlight, Megyn Kelly’s personal life reflects a blend of professional achievement and familial bonds. Her marriages, first to Daniel Kendall and later to Douglas Brunt, have been accompanied by the joys and challenges of motherhood, with Kelly embracing her role as a parent alongside her career endeavors.