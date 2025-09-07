Melissa Joan Hart Net Worth

Melissa Joan Hart is an American actress, director, producer, singer, writer, and entrepreneur with a net worth of $13 million. She became a household name in the 1990s thanks to her breakout roles on Clarissa Explains It All and Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Over the years, Hart has expanded her career into directing, producing, and launching business ventures, solidifying her status as one of the most successful and versatile stars of her generation.

Early Life

Melissa Joan Hart was born on April 18, 1976, in Smithtown, New York, and raised in Sayville. Her mother, Paula Voje, later known as Paula Hart, became a television producer and talent manager, while her father, William Hart, worked as a carpenter and entrepreneur. After her parents’ divorce, Melissa moved with her mother and siblings to New York City, where her mother remarried television executive Leslie Gilliams.

Hart began acting at just four years old, appearing in commercials. By the time she was five, she had already featured in more than 25 ads. Early television roles included appearances on Kane & Abel (1985), The Equalizer (1986), and Another World (1986). She also starred in the Emmy-winning TV movie Christmas Snow (1986) and worked on Broadway as an understudy in The Crucible (1989).

Breakthrough with Clarissa and Sabrina

Hart’s big break came in 1991 when she was cast as the lead in the Nickelodeon sitcom Clarissa Explains It All. The series ran for four years and earned her multiple Young Artist Awards.

In 1996, she landed her most iconic role as Sabrina Spellman in Sabrina the Teenage Witch. The hit show aired for seven seasons until 2003 and became a worldwide phenomenon, cementing Hart’s place in pop culture history. During this time, she also voiced the character in Sabrina: The Animated Series and directed several episodes of the live-action show.

Career Expansion

Following the end of Sabrina, Hart explored various creative avenues. She directed the short film Mute (2005) starring her sister Emily and appeared in several TV movies, including Holiday in Handcuffs (2007) and My Fake Fiancé (2009).

In 2010, she co-starred with Joey Lawrence in the ABC Family sitcom Melissa & Joey, which ran for four seasons and 104 episodes. More recently, she has appeared in Netflix’s No Good Nick (2019) and voiced characters in Nickelodeon’s The Casagrandes.

Hart also competed on season nine of Dancing with the Stars in 2009 and has directed music videos, including one for her husband Mark Wilkerson’s band.

Business Ventures and Endorsements

Outside of acting, Hart has pursued entrepreneurial projects. She opened a candy shop called SweetHarts in 2009, fulfilling a childhood dream, though it closed in 2011. In 2015, she and her husband launched a children’s fashion line, King of Harts.

She has also partnered with major brands, including Huggies Pull-Ups and Gain, participating in endorsement campaigns that expanded her income streams.

Personal Life

Melissa Joan Hart married musician Mark Wilkerson on July 19, 2003, in Florence, Italy. Their wedding was featured in the TV miniseries Tying the Knot. Together, the couple has three sons: Mason, Braydon, and Tucker.

Hart is openly Christian, identifying as Presbyterian, and attends church regularly with her family. Politically, she supported Mitt Romney in 2012 and later joined Gary Johnson’s Libertarian campaign in 2016 as the Connecticut chairperson.

Real Estate

Hart has invested significantly in real estate over her career:

In 1997, she bought a Hollywood Hills home for $865,000 and sold it in 2003 for $1.4 million.

In 2003, she purchased an Encino home for $2.5 million, selling it two years later for $3.15 million.

In 2005, she briefly owned a Sherman Oaks home, selling it to Wayne Brady for $2.55 million.

In 2014, she bought a Studio City property near the Melissa & Joey filming location for just under $1 million, later turning it into a rental.

, she bought a Studio City property near the Melissa & Joey filming location for just under $1 million, later turning it into a rental. She also owns homes in Incline Village, Nevada, and Westport, Connecticut.

