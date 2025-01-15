Melvin Ejim Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Basketball Player

Melvin Obinna Ejim is a Nigerian-Canadian professional basketball player born on March 4, 1991, in Toronto, Ontario.

He stands at 6’7″ and plays as a power forward.

Ejim played college basketball for Iowa State University, where he was named Big 12 Player of the Year in 2014 and earned All-American honors.

Professionally, he has played in Italy, Russia, Spain, and the NBA G League.

Ejim has represented Canada internationally, contributing to their bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup.

Siblings

Melvin has several siblings who are also involved in basketball.

His siblings include Yvonne Ejim, a professional basketball player for the Canadian women’s national team. She has represented Canada in various international competitions.

In addition to Yvonne, Melvin’s other siblings involved in basketball are Ryan Ejim and Kenny Ejim, both of whom are professional basketball players.

Kenny has played in various leagues, showcasing his skills on different stages.

Another sibling, Deon Ejim, is also a basketball player with experience in Canadian leagues.

Career

Ejim played college basketball for Iowa State University from 2010 to 2014.

During his senior year, he had a remarkable season, averaging 17.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

This outstanding performance earned him the Big 12 Player of the Year award in 2014, as well as All-American honors.

After going undrafted in the 2014 NBA draft, Ejim began his professional career in Europe.

He started with Virtus Roma in Italy, where he gained valuable experience playing against top-level competition.

He later moved to Ural Yekaterinburg in Russia and then to Baloncesto Fuenlabrada in Spain.

These stints in different European leagues have helped him develop his skills and adapt to various playing styles.

In addition to his European career, Ejim has also played in the NBA G League, which is the developmental league for the NBA.

This experience has provided him with opportunities to improve his game and potentially move to the NBA.

The NBA G League has been a platform for him to refine his skills and gain exposure to NBA scouts.

Ejim has also had a notable international career, representing Canada in various competitions.

He was a key player for the Canadian team that won a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup.

Accolades

In college, Ejim was named the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2014, becoming the first Iowa State player to win this award since Jamaal Tinsley in 2000-0178.

He was also a Capital One Academic All-American First Team selection, recognizing his academic excellence alongside his athletic achievements.

Additionally, Ejim was a two-time Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year and earned multiple All-American honors from various organizations.

Internationally, Ejim has contributed to several notable achievements with the Canadian national team, including a silver medal at the 2015 Pan Am Games and a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA Men’s Basketball World Cup.

Professionally, he won the Italian League title and was named finals MVP with Reyer Venezia in 2017. In 2024, his team Unicaja won the FIBA Champions League title.