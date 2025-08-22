Meru University student in hospital after failed suicide mission

A student at the Meru University is fighting for his life in hospital after he stabbed himself in the chest in an attempted suicide mission.

The motive of the incident is yet to be known, police said.

Police said the student who lives at a residential house in Nchiru Market in Tigania area had stabbed himself in the chest using a kitchen knife.

His colleagues found him unconscious after the Thursday August 21 incident that happened at about 4 am.

Police said he was admitted at the local hospital in a stable but serious condition.

Elsewhere in Sinaga, Yala, Siaya County, a 32-year-old woman was found dead after a suicide mission.

Police said the incident happened on Thursday afternoon in Omindo village and left Judith Atieno Ouma dead.

Her body was found hanging on the rooftop of their house while half naked. The body had a rope tied around its neck. The motive is not yet clear but her husband told police she had disappeared from the home after a domestic dispute before reappearing on August 20. She went missing again before she was found dead on Thursday morning.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police say cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls for action to address the same.

Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

WHO rates suicide as a serious global public health issue that is among the top 20 leading causes of death worldwide.

Kenya ranks position 114 among the 175 countries with the highest suicide rates.