Met Department Issues 7-day Heavy Rains Advisory

The Kenya Meteorological Department Monday April 1 issued a seven-day heavy rainfall warning across most of Kenya in the next week beginning Tuesday.

A forecast issued Monday shows that heavy downpours are expected in the Central Highlands, Western Kenya, Rift Valley, Southeast lowlands, Coast, Northeast, and Northwest regions between April 2 and April 8.

Most parts of Kenya are experiencing the onset of the long-rains season which usually begins mid-March and goes on until May.

The Meteorological department also urged Kenyans to prepare for potential flooding in the regions.

High temperatures are meanwhile expected across Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Isiolo, Garissa, Tana River, Lamu, Kilifi, Mombasa, and Kwale counties.

The high average daytime temperatures will exceed 30°C over the next seven days.

“Night-time temperatures are expected to remain high, surpassing 25°C, particularly along the Coast and in North-eastern Kenya,” the forecast noted.

Last week, floods killed at least 11 people in Nairobi.