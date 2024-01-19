Meteoric Rise: Unveiling The Nigerian Singer’s Portable Net Worth

In the dynamic realm of Nigerian music, one name stands out—Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable. This rising star has swiftly ascended to prominence, backed by a portable net worth of $300,000. Renowned for his musical prowess and strategic investments, Portable has not only conquered the charts but also navigated the business landscape, securing an enviable position in the industry.

Portable Net Worth $300,000 Date of Birth March 12, 1994 Place of Birth Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state Nationality Nigerian Profession Singer

Portable’s Origin

Born on March 12, 1994, in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state, Nigeria, Portable, despite not hailing from affluence, found his passion for music on the vibrant streets. Raised in a humble household practicing Islam, his parents instilled in him a deep belief in God, influencing his journey and anchoring his achievements. Growing up on the outskirts of Abeokuta, Portable, often deemed a rascal in his youth, exhibited an unwavering passion for success, earning admiration from peers and family alike.

Portable’s Music Career

Portable embarked on his musical journey in 2016, facing initial setbacks before emerging victorious by the end of 2021. His breakthrough came when Poco Lee introduced him to Olamide, a renowned Nigerian street rapper.

The collaboration resulted in the chart-topping song “Zazu Zeh,” catapulting Portable to fame in December 2021. This marked the inception of his notable career, with subsequent releases and collaborations solidifying his status in the music industry.

Portable’s Biography

Despite his rapid rise to fame, Portable, born Habeeb Okikiola, remains grounded in his roots. A street trouble and Shaku Shaku enthusiast, Portable’s journey from the streets of Ogun state to the zenith of the music scene is a testament to his resilience and determination. His belief that success knows no geographical boundaries resonates through his career, firmly establishing him as a local success story.

Portable Net Worth

Portable net worth is $300,000. This substantial increase from his 2022 net worth underscores his meteoric rise in popularity, lucrative endorsement deals, and robust sales. Acknowledged by Forbes, Portable’s financial success cements his position as a rising star in the music industry.

How Portable Amasses Wealth

Endorsements: Portable’s collaboration with Odogwu Bitters, owned by Nigerian business mogul Obi Cubana, showcases his endorsement prowess. The artist’s association with Odogwu Bitters extends to a bar at his residence, reflecting a lucrative partnership. Shows and Events: Primarily deriving income from live performances, Portable commands significant compensation for his appearances. With reported earnings ranging from $3,000 to $5,000 per show, his extensive performance schedule contributes substantially to his wealth. Music Streams: Leveraging the digital landscape, Portable capitalizes on music streaming platforms, earning royalties for each play. With over 10 million streams across platforms, he maximizes revenue from this avenue. Business Ventures: Beyond music, Portable diversifies his portfolio with investments in local restaurants across Nigeria. These ventures, coupled with other undisclosed businesses, contribute to his daily income.

Portable’s Luxurious Lifestyle: Homes, Cars, and Relationships