Metro Boomin Addresses Rumored Feud With Drake

Metro Boomin has opened up about his rumored feud with Drake in a recent interview with GQ Magazine. Appearing on the cover of the magazine’s “Men of the Year” issue alongside Future, the producer dismissed speculation that his collaborative albums with Future, We Don’t Trust You and We Still Don’t Trust You, were created to take shots at Drake.

In quotes shared by journalist Elliott Wilson, Metro clarified that the idea of spending years crafting albums solely to target Drake was absurd.

“People really think we spent two years making two albums just to go, ‘Yo, forget this dude.’ What kind of logic is that?” Metro, 31, said. “Do you really think we’d dedicate that much time, effort, and resources to that? That’s not how we operate.”

Regret Over Social Media Posts

Metro also admitted he regrets taking to social media during the fallout, describing his tweets about Drake as a lapse in judgment.

“I had my moment online, which I regret. I should have shown more restraint. That wasn’t me,” he said. “But at a certain point, it’s like, I’m not a rapper, so I’m not going to respond in songs. Instead, I tweeted, which I know wasn’t the best move.”

Future, meanwhile, downplayed the notion of a feud altogether. “There was a beef?” he asked, smirking during the interview. “I didn’t even know they had anything going on. I don’t get involved in rap battles, man.”

He also expressed confusion over being excluded from discussions about rap’s “Big Three” — Drake, J. Cole, and Kendrick Lamar — particularly after Kendrick referenced Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro’s track Like That.

“I’m supposed to be the one upset, but no one cared what I thought. I didn’t make it public because I’m not about that drama,” Future said. “If I didn’t get mad, why should anyone else?”

Despite Metro and Future addressing the rumors, speculation about strained relationships in the industry persists. Earlier this month, DJ Akademiks refuted reports that Drake and Future had resolved their issues, citing credible sources claiming they haven’t spoken.

Metro also dismissed earlier claims that Drake and Future’s alleged tension stemmed from personal matters. In March, he tweeted, “Y’all stop making stuff up for engagement and enjoy the music,” responding to rumors about a conflict involving a woman named Diana.