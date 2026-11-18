Michael Bisping is a former English mixed martial artist who has an estimated net worth of $9 million. He built his fortune through professional fighting, UFC championship earnings, sponsorships, television appearances and his work as a sports commentator. Since retiring from competition, Bisping has remained active in combat sports as an analyst, broadcaster, podcast host and actor.

Known by his nickname “The Count,” Bisping is one of the most influential British fighters in UFC history. He became the first British fighter to headline a UFC event and later made history as the first British athlete to win a UFC championship. He captured the middleweight title at UFC 199 in 2016 after defeating Luke Rockhold.

Bisping competed in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions during his MMA career. He also won the Cage Rage light heavyweight championship before joining the UFC. In 2019, he was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in recognition of his achievements.

Michael Bisping Net Worth $9 Million Date of Birth February 28, 1979 Place of Birth Nicosia, Cyprus

Early Life

Michael Gavin Joseph Bisping was born on February 28, 1979, in Nicosia, Cyprus. His father served in the British Army, and Bisping spent his early childhood in a military family. The family later settled in Clitheroe, Lancashire, England.

Bisping developed an interest in martial arts at an early age. He began training in jujutsu when he was eight years old and competed in martial arts events as a teenager.

At 15, he participated in some of Britain’s early MMA competitions. However, he stopped training when he was 18 and briefly considered pursuing a different career.

He returned to martial arts a year later and began training in boxing, kickboxing and karate. His kickboxing career included winning the North West Area title and two British light heavyweight titles.

Financial challenges eventually forced him to leave full-time training. Bisping took on several jobs to support himself, working in factories, slaughterhouses, demolition companies and the postal service. He also worked in tiling, plastering and upholstery.

Despite these challenges, he continued developing his fighting skills and eventually found an opportunity to compete professionally.

Beginning of His MMA Career

Bisping made his professional MMA debut in 2004 at the Pride & Glory: Battle of the Ages event. He won the fight and continued competing in British promotions.

His early career included appearances in several UK tournaments. He gradually built a strong record and became one of the country’s leading mixed martial artists.

One of his biggest achievements before joining the UFC was winning the Cage Rage light heavyweight championship. His performances helped establish him as a rising star in British MMA.

In 2005, Bisping was already attracting attention as one of Britain’s most promising fighters. Although he faced some experienced opponents, he continued improving and preparing for international competition.

The Ultimate Fighter and UFC Career

Bisping’s major breakthrough came in 2006 when he joined the third season of The Ultimate Fighter, the UFC’s reality television competition.

Coached by former UFC champion Tito Ortiz, Bisping competed in the light heavyweight division. He defeated Kristian Rothaermel, Ross Pointon and Josh Haynes to win the competition.

His victory earned him a contract with the UFC and introduced him to a much larger international audience.

Bisping began his UFC career as a light heavyweight. He recorded victories over Elvis Sinosic and Matt Hamill before suffering a defeat against Rashad Evans at UFC 78 in November 2007.

Following the loss, he moved down to the middleweight division. He made a successful start by defeating Charles McCarthy through a technical knockout. Further victories followed against Jason Day and Chris Leben.

His growing reputation earned him a coaching role on the ninth season of The Ultimate Fighter. However, his next major challenge proved difficult.

Major Setbacks

At UFC 100 in July 2009, Bisping faced Dan Henderson in a highly anticipated fight. Henderson knocked him out in the second round, leaving him with serious concerns about his health and memory.

Bisping returned to competition and defeated Denis Kang. However, he later lost to Wanderlei Silva at UFC 110.

He continued competing against leading middleweight fighters, recording victories over Dan Miller, Yoshihiro Akiyama, Jorge Rivera and Jason Miller. He also faced Chael Sonnen but lost by unanimous decision.

Another major setback came in January 2013 when Vitor Belfort defeated him at UFC on FX 7. The fight left Bisping with a detached retina, which affected his eyesight and became a lasting problem.

Despite the injury, he continued fighting and remained determined to compete at the highest level.

Winning the UFC Middleweight Championship

Bisping achieved the biggest victory of his career at UFC 199 in June 2016.

He had been scheduled to face Luke Rockhold for the middleweight championship after Chris Weidman withdrew because of an injury. Bisping accepted the fight on short notice, with only 17 days to prepare.

Few expected him to defeat the defending champion. However, Bisping produced one of the biggest upsets in UFC history by knocking out Rockhold in the first round.

The victory made him the first British fighter to win a UFC championship.

He successfully defended the middleweight title against Dan Henderson at UFC 204 in October 2016. The fight took place in Manchester, England, and Bisping won by unanimous decision.

His championship reign ended in November 2017 when Georges St-Pierre defeated him by submission at UFC 217.

Bisping subsequently fought Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night 122 in November 2017. He lost by first-round knockout.

In May 2018, he announced his retirement from professional MMA, citing his deteriorating eyesight and the physical demands of the sport.

Broadcasting, Acting and Other Ventures

Bisping has successfully transitioned from professional fighting into sports media. His experience as a former champion gives him insight into the technical and competitive aspects of MMA.

He has worked as a commentator for UFC events and regularly appears on combat sports programmes. His direct style and knowledge of the sport have helped him establish a second career outside the Octagon.

He has also explored acting. His screen appearances include roles in action and sports-related productions. One of his notable appearances was in the film Den of Thieves (2018), starring Gerard Butler.

Bisping has also appeared in television productions, including the action series Warrior. His entertainment work provides another source of income beyond broadcasting.

Personal Life

Michael Bisping is married to Rebecca Bisping. The couple met in Manchester and have three children together.

The family later settled in Orange County, California, in the United States. Their eldest son, Callum, followed his father’s interest in combat sports and became a competitive wrestler. He competed at San Francisco State University.

Despite his demanding career, Bisping has often spoken about the importance of his family and the support he received throughout his fighting journey.

Eye Injury

One of the most significant challenges in Bisping’s career was the eye injury he suffered during his fight against Vitor Belfort in 2013.

The defeat left him with a detached retina in his right eye. He later developed strabismus, a condition that affects the alignment of the eyes.

The injury affected his vision and made it increasingly difficult to continue competing. Bisping eventually retired in 2018 after years of dealing with the consequences.

He has remained outspoken about the fight and has criticised Belfort over the circumstances surrounding their contest. Belfort had previously tested positive for prohibited substances during his career, adding to the controversy surrounding the matchup.

Despite the injury and other setbacks, Bisping went on to achieve his biggest professional milestone by becoming the UFC middleweight champion.

His journey from working in factories and construction-related jobs to becoming a world champion and respected sports commentator remains one of the notable stories in British MMA.

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