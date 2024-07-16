Michael McDonald Net Worth

Michael McDonald is an American singer, songwriter, and keyboardist with a net worth of $50 million. Renowned for his distinctive baritone voice, McDonald has made significant contributions to rock and soul music. He gained fame in the mid-1970s as a member of The Doobie Brothers, helping reshape their sound with hits like “What a Fool Believes” and “Takin’ It to the Streets.” McDonald’s career spans over five decades, earning him five Grammy Awards and induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The Doobie Brothers.

Early Life

Michael McDonald was born on February 12, 1952, in Ferguson, Missouri, a suburb of St. Louis. He attended McCluer High School, where he played in local bands such as Mike and the Majestics, Jerry Jay and the Sheratons, and The Guild. He was discovered while playing in a band called Blue and moved to Los Angeles in 1970 to pursue a career in music.

Steely Dan

In 1974, McDonald joined Steely Dan’s touring band, singing lead and backing vocals. He contributed to the albums “Katy Lied” (1975), “The Royal Scam” (1976), and “Aja” (1977), and continued to be a backup vocalist for the band through their 1980 release “Gaucho.” In 2006, McDonald toured with Steely Dan as both an opener and a band member.

The Doobie Brothers

In 1975, McDonald joined The Doobie Brothers as a temporary replacement for their lead vocalist, Tom Johnston, who had fallen ill. McDonald’s contribution was so successful that he became a full-time member. He sang lead vocals on many of the band’s best-known songs, such as “Takin’ It to the Streets,” “Real Love,” “It Keeps You Runnin’,” “Minute by Minute,” and the #1 hit “What a Fool Believes.” During his time with the band, McDonald also worked as a session vocalist and keyboardist for artists like Kenny Loggins, Toto, and Bonnie Raitt. He co-wrote the song “You Belong to Me” with Carly Simon during this period.

After The Doobie Brothers disbanded in 1982, McDonald occasionally reunited with the band as a guest performer. He appeared on their 13th studio album, “World Gone Crazy” (2010), and their 14th studio album, “SouthBound” (2014).

Solo Career

McDonald embarked on a solo career in the early 1980s. His debut album, “If That’s What It Takes,” featured the hit singles “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near)” and “I Gotta Try.” He continued to collaborate with other artists, co-writing Van Halen’s top-20 hit “I’ll Wait” in 1984. His second album, “No Lookin’ Back” (1985), included the minor hit title track co-written by Kenny Loggins. Despite the album’s modest success, McDonald scored a major hit with “Sweet Freedom” in 1986. He also released the successful duet “On My Own” with Patti LaBelle that same year.

McDonald continued to release music and collaborate with artists throughout the 1990s and 2000s. His album “Motown” (2003) earned two Grammy nominations, and he followed it with “Motown 2” (2004) and “Soul Speak” (2008). He settled a breach-of-contract suit with Warner Music in 2013 over royalty payments for online sales. In 2017, he released his 10th studio album, “Wide Open,” and collaborated with Thundercat on the single “Show You the Way.” He also appeared as a guest vocalist on Barbra Streisand’s cover of “What the World Needs Now” in 2018.

Regulate

In 1994, Warren G used a prominent sample from McDonald’s song “I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near)” for the hit “Regulate.” The song reached #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #8 on the R&B/Hip-Hop chart.

Personal Life & Real Estate

Michael McDonald has been married to Amy Holland since 1983. They have two children, Dylan (b. 1987) and Scarlett (b. 1991). The family resides in Franklin, Tennessee.

In 2014, McDonald and Holland purchased a home in Santa Barbara, California, for $2.215 million, which they listed for sale in July 2024 for $4.6 million. They previously owned several homes in Lahaina, Maui, selling one in 2017 for $1 million and another in 2022 for $2.9 million. Their primary residence is a 13-acre estate in Franklin, Tennessee.

