Dr. Pimple Popper Net Worth: The Story Of Dr. Sandra Lee’s Success

Dr. Sandra Lee, widely known as “Dr. Pimple Popper,” has made a significant mark in both the medical field and popular culture. With an estimated net worth of $7 million, she has built a thriving career as a dermatologist, YouTuber, reality TV star, producer, and author. Dr. Lee runs her dermatology practice, Skin Physicians & Surgeons, in Upland, California, and became a household name through her popular TLC series Dr. Pimple Popper, which premiered in 2018.

Dr. Pimple Popper Net Worth $7 Million Date of Birth December 20, 1970 Place of Birth Queens, New York City Nationality American Profession Dermatologist

Her rise to fame began with her YouTube channel, which has amassed over 7.5 million subscribers. On Instagram, she enjoys a following of more than 4.5 million people. In addition to her digital presence, she launched her skincare brand, SLMD Skincare, in 2017, and published Put Your Best Face Forward: The Ultimate Guide to Skincare from Acne to Anti-Aging in 2018, further solidifying her influence in the skincare industry.

Early Life

Born Sandra Siew Pin Lee on December 20, 1970, in Queens, New York City, Dr. Sandra Lee grew up in a household deeply rooted in the medical field. Her father, Soon Seng Lee, was a Chinese-Singaporean dermatologist, and her mother, Irene Lee, was of Chinese-Malaysian descent. The family moved to Southern California when Sandra was just five years old, where her passion for dermatology began to flourish.

Dr. Lee attended the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) for her undergraduate studies before pursuing her medical degree at Hahnemann University School of Medicine in Philadelphia. After completing an internship at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh and a dermatology residency at Southern Illinois University, she honed her skills in dermatological, laser, and cosmetic surgery in San Diego.

Professional Career

As a board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Lee specializes in Mohs micrographic surgery for skin cancer, body liposuction, eyelifts, and laser resurfacing. However, it was her presence on YouTube that skyrocketed her fame. Starting in 2010, she initially uploaded videos showing procedures at her clinic. By 2015, her “popping” videos began going viral, leading to a massive following. Dr. Lee’s patients often received free or discounted treatments in exchange for allowing her to post their videos online.

Despite facing challenges with YouTube’s advertising policies regarding “graphic or violent content,” Dr. Lee continued to expand her content. She made her videos subscription-based and eventually parlayed her YouTube success into mainstream media through her TLC show Dr. Pimple Popper. The show, which has aired for eight seasons, documents her work treating patients with extreme skin conditions.

Financial Success

Dr. Sandra Lee’s financial success isn’t limited to her TLC show or YouTube channel. Her skincare line, SLMD Skincare, offers a range of over-the-counter solutions for common skin conditions such as acne, hyperpigmentation, and aging. The success of this product line has further bolstered her net worth, establishing her as not only a medical professional but also an entrepreneur.

Additionally, she has made numerous appearances on popular TV shows like The Doctors, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Live with Kelly and Ryan, increasing her visibility and marketability.

Personal Life

Dr. Lee is married to Jeffrey Rebish, also a dermatologist, and together they run Skin Physicians & Surgeons. The couple has two sons and enjoys a family life that blends seamlessly with their medical careers. Dr. Lee’s personal and professional partnership with her husband has played a key role in the continued success of their dermatology practice.

Dr. Pimple Popper Awards

Dr. Sandra Lee has received several accolades, particularly for her contributions to reality television. She won Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards for Female Star of The Year three times from 2019 to 2021. In 2021, she also received the Reality Royalty award at the American Reality Television Awards, cementing her status as a beloved figure in the world of unscripted TV.

Dr. Pimple Popper Net Worth

