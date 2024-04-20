Michael Oyier had complained of headache, collapsed in his house- family

Details have emerged how former KTN News anchor Michael Oyier.

A friend said he was recently married and the couple stayed at Lavington.

A family friend said Oyier had collapsed in his Lavington house in Nairobi on Wednesday, April 17.

This was after he complained of severe headaches.

He was then rushed to Nairobi Hospital where scans were done and necessitated an operation on the head.

The operation went bad and he died on Saturday. His close family members were present when he died.

His body was moved to the Lee Funeral Home where friends thronged Saturday to view it.

A postmortem is planned to establish the cause of the death.

Oyier ventured into PR after leaving KTN. He also played as an MC in several events.