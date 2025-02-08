Michael Phelps Net Worth

Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, has an estimated net worth of $100 million. The retired American swimmer is celebrated for his unparalleled achievements in the pool, amassing 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold, across five Olympic Games from 2000 to 2016. His success both in and out of the water has earned him lucrative endorsement deals, making him one of the wealthiest athletes in Olympic history.

Early Life

Born on June 30, 1985, in Baltimore, Maryland, Michael Fred Phelps II grew up in a sports-oriented family. His parents, Deborah and Michael Phelps Sr., divorced when he was nine, an event that had a profound impact on his childhood. Despite this, Phelps found solace in swimming, a sport he began at the age of seven.

By 15, he had already made history by qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team, making his debut at the 2000 Sydney Games. Though he did not medal, his potential was evident. In 2001, he set a world record in the 200-meter butterfly, becoming the youngest male swimmer in history to achieve such a feat.

Dominance in the Olympic Pool

Phelps’ dominance began in the 2004 Athens Olympics, where he won six gold and two bronze medals. However, it was in the 2008 Beijing Games that he truly cemented his legacy, winning eight gold medals—a record-breaking achievement that surpassed Mark Spitz’s seven-gold-medal record set in 1972.

At the 2012 London Olympics, Phelps added four gold and two silver medals to his collection before briefly retiring. However, he made a stunning comeback at the 2016 Rio Games, securing five gold medals and one silver before retiring for good. By the end of his career, he had set 39 world records, the most by any swimmer in history.

Michael Phelps Earnings and Endorsements

Phelps’ dominance in the pool translated into financial success. While Olympic athletes do not earn traditional salaries, his prize money, sponsorships, and business ventures have built his $100 million fortune.

Some of his most notable endorsement deals include:

Under Armour

Visa

Speedo

Subway

PowerBar

Omega

AT&T

His endorsement portfolio remained strong even after retirement, with ongoing partnerships and investments, including an equity stake in mental health startup Talkspace, valued between $1 billion and $3 billion.

Personal Life

Phelps married former Miss California USA Nicole Johnson in 2016, and the couple has four sons: Boomer, Beckett, Maverick, and Nico. They reside in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

Beyond swimming, Phelps has been open about his struggles with depression and ADHD, using his platform to advocate for mental health awareness. He has worked with organizations like Medibio and has been vocal about the importance of seeking help.

In 2008, he founded the Michael Phelps Foundation, using $1 million from his Speedo signing bonus. The foundation promotes water safety and healthy lifestyles, further cementing his legacy beyond the sport.

Real Estate and Lifestyle

Phelps has invested in several high-end properties over the years. His most notable real estate transactions include:

A Baltimore condo bought for $1.69 million and later sold for $1.25 million.

bought for $1.69 million and later sold for $1.25 million. A townhouse in Baltimore , where he lived for four years before selling it for $960,000 in 2016.

, where he lived for four years before selling it for $960,000 in 2016. A $2.5 million mansion in Paradise Valley, Arizona, which he listed for $4.1 million in 2018 and later sold for $3.5 million.

Despite his vast wealth, Phelps has maintained a relatively private lifestyle, focusing on his family, business ventures, and advocacy work.

