Michael Strahan Siblings: Exploring the NFL Legend’s Bond with His Siblings

Michael Strahan is a well-known television personality, former NFL player and philanthropist currently co-hosting Good Morning America on ABC and hosts the game show, $100,000 Pyramid.

He has a successful career in television, including hosting and appearing in various shows and films.

Beyond his professional endeavors, Michael is actively involved in charitable works, supporting organizations like the USO, HELP USA and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Additionally, he played football at Texas Southern University before embarking on a successful NFL career with the New York Giants.

Michael has received numerous accolades for his football career, including being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Michael Strahan siblings

Michael has five siblings.

His sisters siblings are Sandra Strahan and Debra Diana Strahan who unfortunately passed away in March 2019 at the age of 58.

Michael’s three older brothers are Gene Jr., Christopher, and Victor.

The Strahan family has a strong bond, with Michael cherishing the influence and support of his siblings throughout his life.

Michael has rarely spoken about his siblings individually in public but has emphasized the importance of family unity and values in his life.

He often shares rare family photos on social media, showcasing his affection and closeness with his siblings.

Career

Michael’s career encompasses both sports and entertainment.

He is best known for his illustrious football career with the New York Giants, where he played as a defensive end for 15 seasons.

Michael was selected in the second round of the 1993 NFL Draft and went on to become a four-time All-Pro selection, seven-time Pro Bowl participant, and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2001.

He helped lead the Giants to victory in Super Bowl XLII against the New England Patriots in 2008.

After retiring from football, Michael transitioned into broadcast journalism and television hosting.

He has worked as an analyst for Fox NFL Sunday and is currently the co-host of Good Morning America, as well as having hosted Live! With Kelly and Michael and Strahan, Sara and Keke.

Additionally, Michael has written a motivational book called Wake Up Happy: The Dream Big, Win Big Guide to Transforming Your Life and owns several fashion lines.