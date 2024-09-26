Michelle Branch Net Worth

Michelle Branch, a Grammy-award-winning singer, songwriter, and actress, has carved a remarkable career in the music industry, with a net worth estimated at $15 million. Best known for her breakthrough success in the early 2000s, Branch’s musical talents and accomplishments have solidified her as one of the standout voices of her generation.

Early Life

Born on July 2, 1983, in Sedona, Arizona, Michelle Jacquet DeSevren Branch grew up in a musically supportive family. Her father, David Branch, is of Irish descent, while her mother, Peggy Branch, has French and Dutch-Indonesian roots. Michelle’s passion for music emerged at the young age of three, and by eight, she was taking voice lessons. On her 14th birthday, she received her first guitar, and within a week, she had taught herself to play and composed her first song.

Michelle’s independent spirit was evident early on when her parents helped her finance her debut independent album Broken Bracelet in 1998. This initial foray into music caught the attention of influential figures in the industry, such as the pop band Hanson and record producer Jeff Rabhan, after Branch posted two of her songs on the Rolling Stone website.

Breakthrough

Branch’s career skyrocketed after signing with Maverick Records in 2001. Her major-label debut, The Spirit Room, was released that same year, featuring the hit single “Everywhere,” which became a commercial success. The album also produced popular tracks like “All You Wanted” and “Goodbye to You.” The Spirit Room was certified Double Platinum, selling over two million copies in the U.S., and won Branch the 2002 MTV Video Music Award for Viewer’s Choice.

In 2002, she collaborated with Carlos Santana on the song “The Game of Love,” which earned her a Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals. A year later, Branch released her second studio album, Hotel Paper, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album’s single “Are You Happy Now?” received a Grammy nomination for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.

Collaborations

After her solo success, Branch formed a country music duo, The Wreckers, with her longtime friend and backup singer Jessica Harp. Their 2006 album Stand Still, Look Pretty included the hit single “Leave the Pieces,” which reached the top of the country charts. The Wreckers were nominated for a Grammy Award and a CMA Award before disbanding in 2007 to pursue solo projects.

Branch continued to explore different musical ventures, collaborating with artists like Mandy Moore and contributing to soundtracks for films and television. In 2017, after signing with Verve Records, she released her first solo album in 14 years, Hopeless Romantic, which showcased a more mature sound and marked her re-entry into the music scene.

Personal Life

Michelle Branch’s personal life has often intertwined with her music. In 2004, she married her bass player, Teddy Landau, with whom she had a daughter in 2005. After separating in 2014 and finalizing their divorce in 2015, she met Patrick Carney, drummer of The Black Keys. The couple began dating and collaborated on Branch’s Hopeless Romantic album. They married in 2019 and have two children together.

Branch’s musical influences span across a wide range of genres and artists, including Led Zeppelin, Joni Mitchell, Fleetwood Mac, and The Beatles. She credits these musicians, along with her love for both classical and country music, for shaping her eclectic style.

