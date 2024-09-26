Mick Jagger’s Net Worth

Mick Jagger, officially Sir Michael Philip Jagger, is an English singer, songwriter, actor, and producer with an impressive net worth of $500 million. Best known as the lead vocalist of The Rolling Stones, a position he has held since the band’s inception in the early 1960s, Jagger has enjoyed an extraordinary career spanning over six decades. With The Rolling Stones selling more than 200 million records worldwide, the band continues to tour, often ranking among the highest-grossing musical acts. For instance, in 2018, the band generated $117 million from just 14 shows.

Early Life

Mick Jagger was born on July 26, 1943, in Dartford, Kent, England. He grew up in a family of educators; both his father and grandfather were teachers. Although Jagger was initially expected to follow this path, his love for singing and performing was evident from a young age. He sang in the church choir and became fascinated with music, especially with rock and blues.

Jagger and fellow Rolling Stones bandmate Keith Richards were childhood friends, having attended Wentworth Primary School together. After losing touch for a few years, the two reunited in 1961 and bonded over their shared passion for American blues records by Chuck Berry and Muddy Waters. Around this time, Jagger enrolled in the London School of Economics, though he later left to pursue music full-time.

The Formation of The Rolling Stones

In 1962, Jagger, along with Keith Richards, Brian Jones, Charlie Watts, and Bill Wyman, formed The Rolling Stones, a band that would become one of the most influential groups in rock history. By 1963, they had established themselves as a powerhouse in the music industry. Jagger’s distinctive voice, electrifying stage presence, and ability to write compelling lyrics became essential elements of the band’s success. Hits like “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” “Paint It Black,” and “Gimme Shelter” made the Stones the face of the rebellious, youthful counterculture of the 1960s.

The band’s popularity skyrocketed, and by the 1970s, they released critically acclaimed albums such as Sticky Fingers and Exile on Main St., further cementing their status as rock legends. Over the years, The Rolling Stones released over 100 albums and performed more than 2,000 concerts across the globe. Between 1989 and 2001 alone, the band generated more than $1.5 billion in gross revenue.

Jagger’s Solo Career

In addition to his work with The Rolling Stones, Jagger has also explored a solo career. His first solo album, She’s the Boss, was released in 1985 and was followed by other albums like Primitive Cool (1987), Wandering Spirit (1992), and Goddess in the Doorway (2001). Though his solo work didn’t achieve the same level of success as his band, it allowed him to experiment with various musical styles and collaborations, including working with Michael Jackson on “State of Shock.”

In 2011, Jagger formed the supergroup SuperHeavy with artists like Joss Stone, Dave Stewart, Damian Marley, and A.R. Rahman. Their self-titled album blended diverse musical genres and further showcased Jagger’s versatility.

Acting and Other Ventures

Jagger has also dabbled in acting, with notable roles in Performance (1968) and Ned Kelly (1970). He founded his production company, Jagged Films, in 1995, which produced films like Enigma (2001). Jagger remains active in various entertainment fields and even launched his own line of harmonicas in 2023.

Personal Life

Mick Jagger has been romantically linked to numerous high-profile women throughout his life. He has eight children with five women and is also a grandfather and great-grandfather. His most famous relationships include a marriage to Bianca Pérez-Mora Macías in 1971 and a long-term relationship with model Jerry Hall, with whom he shares four children.

Jagger has been in a relationship with dancer Melanie Hamrick since 2014, and the couple shares a son. They purchased a home in Florida in 2020.

Real Estate

With a net worth of $500 million, it’s no surprise that Jagger has amassed a vast real estate portfolio valued at around $250 million. His properties span the globe, with homes in New York, London, and Mustique. One of his prized possessions is a beachfront compound on Mustique, which he rents out for up to $50,000 per week. Jagger also owns a castle in the South of France and has a home in Florida, which he purchased for his partner, Melanie Hamrick.

