Micky Dolenz Net Worth

Micky Dolenz, an American actor, director, musician, and radio personality, boasts a net worth of $9 million. Best known as the vocalist and drummer of the 1960s band The Monkees, Dolenz has also had a successful career in acting, television directing, radio, and theater. The Monkees have sold over 65 million albums and singles to date.

Early Life

George Michael Dolenz Jr. was born on March 8, 1945, in Los Angeles, California. Raised by actor parents alongside three younger sisters, Dolenz faced challenges early in life due to Perthes disease, which affected his hip joint and right leg, making one leg weaker and shorter than the other. This condition later required him to create a unique drum setup for his musical performances.

Dolenz began his entertainment career as a child actor, starring in the TV show “Circus Boy.” He continued acting through his high school years in Los Angeles, landing roles in various TV shows, including “Mr. Novak.”

The Monkees

After high school, Dolenz, already a skilled musician, formed his own band. His big break came when he auditioned for The Monkees in college, performing Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.” He joined The Monkees in 1965, a band uniquely marketed through an NBC sitcom. Although Dolenz initially did not know how to play the drums, he quickly learned and eventually performed live on tour.

Dolenz’s distinctive voice became a defining element of The Monkees’ sound, and he sang lead on many of their hits, including “Pleasant Valley Sunday” and “I’m a Believer.” He also wrote several songs for the band and took on directorial duties for the show’s final episode. Notably, Dolenz purchased one of the first modular Moog synthesizers, using it on the song “Daily Nightly,” marking one of the first uses of a synthesizer in rock music.

After The Monkees

Following The Monkees’ end, Dolenz continued his musical endeavors while expanding his career in film and television. He became a notable voice actor for Saturday-morning cartoons and appeared in shows like “Adam-12” and “Cannon.” In the modern era, he appeared in “Boy Meets World” and the 2007 Rob Zombie reboot of “Halloween.”

Dolenz also pursued a career in radio, hosting an “oldies” radio station in New York in 2005. Though this stint was short-lived, he returned later to perform his 101st radio show.

Real Estate

In 2001, Dolenz purchased a home in the West Valley neighborhood of Los Angeles for just under $1 million. The property, located in a gated community, features four bedrooms and approximately 3,000 square feet of living space, with a Spanish-Mediterranean aesthetic, a pool, and a spa on over an acre of land.

Around the same time, Dolenz listed his former Sherman Oaks home, which he had owned since 1992, for $625,000. This property, also featuring four bedrooms but with 2,200 square feet of space, offers city views, a fireplace, and a spa.

