Mike Harmon Siblings: All About Kelly and Kristin

Mark Harmon, born Thomas Mark Harmon on September 2, 1951, in Burbank, California, is an American actor known for his roles in TV series like NCIS and St. Elsewhere.

He comes from a family deeply rooted in entertainment, with his mother, Elyse Knox, an actress and his father, Tom Harmon, a football player and broadcaster.

Mark is married to actress Pam Dawber and has two children.

His career spans from the 1970s to the present, showcasing his versatility and talent across various roles.

Siblings

Mark has two sisters, Kelly and Kristin, both of whom pursued careers in the entertainment industry.

Kelly became a model and actress, while Kristin, who tragically passed away in 2018, worked as an actress and painter.

Kristin faced marital difficulties, substance abuse struggles, and even a period of estrangement from one of her children.

Mark played a significant role in supporting his sister during her challenging life, even taking temporary custody of her youngest son when Kristin was unable to provide proper care.

Parents

Mark’s parents are Tom Harmon and Elyse Knox.

Tom was a prominent American football player, military pilot, actor and sports broadcaster, known for his achievements in college football and his later broadcasting career.

Elyse, on the other hand, was a actress, model and fashion designer who appeared in several movies during the 1940s.

Tom won the Heisman Trophy in 1940 and later became a well-known sports broadcaster, while Elyse had a successful career in the entertainment industry.

Football career

Mike is best known for playing the lead role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs on the TV series NCIS.

He played college football at UCLA, where he was a quarterback for the Bruins from 1972 to 1973.

During his time at UCLA, Mike led the Bruins to a 17-5 record and won the National Football Foundation Award for All-Round Excellence in 1973.

Despite his success on the football field, he chose to pursue an acting career instead of going pro.

Mike had a brief stint as a merchandising director before switching to acting.

His early acting roles included guest appearances on TV shows such as Adam-12, Police Woman, and Emergency!. He also starred in the short-lived 1978 series Sam, about an LAPD officer and his K-9 partner.

Mike’s football career was marked by his success as a quarterback for the UCLA Bruins, where he won the National Football Foundation Award for All-Round Excellence in 1973.

Despite his success on the field, he chose to pursue an acting career instead of going pro.

Acting career

Mark’s acting career spans over four decades, with notable roles in TV series such as NCIS, St. Elsewhere and Chicago Hope.

He has also appeared in various films, including Summer School, The Presidio and Freaky Friday.

Mark gained prominence for his role as Leroy Jethro Gibbs in NCIS, which he played for 18 years, making it the third longest-running scripted prime-time TV series.

His career took off in the 1980s, with appearances in St. Elsewhere, Moonlighting and The West Wing, for which he received an Emmy Award nomination.

Mark’s career was also impacted by family issues, including a sad family feud and a custody battle with his late sister, Kristin Nelson.

Personal life

Mark is known for his role in NCIS, is married to actress Pam Dawber.

They have been together since the 1980s and tied the knot in March 1987.

Pam, who starred in sitcoms like Mork & Mindy and My Sister Sam, has also appeared on NCIS in a guest role.

The couple has two sons, Sean Harmon and Ty Harmon.

Sean, born in 1988, has followed in his parents’ footsteps as an actor, stuntman, and producer, even portraying a younger version of his father’s character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, in NCIS.

Ty, born in 1992, is married to Madeline Harmon.

Mark and Pam maintain a low profile and have kept their children out of the spotlight.