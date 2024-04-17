Kathy Griffin Siblings: A Look atthe Comedian’s Family

Kathy Griffin, born November 4, 1960, is an American comedian and actress known for her sharp commentary on celebrity culture.

She gained fame through her reality show My Life on the D-List, winning two Emmy Awards.

Kathy’s career includes profanity-laden stand-up specials, hosting gigs and controversy over a photo with a mask of U.S. Pres. Donald Trump.

Siblings

Kathy is the youngest of five children in her family. Her siblings include three brothers, Gary, John and Kenny, and one sister, Joyce.

Gary passed away in 2014 and Kenny died in 2017.

Gary was a musician and songwriter, while John is a lawyer and former prosecutor.

Kenny was a radio personality while Joyce, the only sister, is a homemaker.

Parents

Kathy’s parents, John and Margaret, were Irish-American and raised Kathy in a Roman Catholic household.

John, a former detective, and Margaret, a homemaker, were both born in Chicago to Irish immigrant families.

Kathy’s mother, Margaret, known as Maggie, passed away in 2020 at the age of 99.

She was born on June 10, 1920, in Chicago, the youngest of 16 children of Agnes and Michael Corbally, Irish immigrants.

Maggie was a prominent figure in Kathy’s reality show, Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List and was known for her wit and charm.

John, Kathy’s father, died in 2007.

He was a World War II veteran and a former detective with the Chicago Police Department.

John and Margaret retired to California, where Kathy moved with them after graduating from high school.

Career

After moving to Los Angeles in the 1980s, Kathy began her career as a stand-up comedian and soon found herself in supporting roles in various TV shows and films.

Her breakthrough came in 2005 with the reality show My Life on the D-List, which ran for six seasons on Bravo and won two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Reality Program.

Kathy has released six comedy albums, with her 2014 album Calm Down Gurrl earning her a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.

She is also recognized by the Guinness World Records for having the most televised stand-up specials by a comedian, with a total of 23 specials.

In 2017, Kathy faced significant backlash for a controversial photo shoot where she held a replica of President Donald Trump’s severed head.

The incident led to her losing various endorsements, and she was fired from CNN’s New Year’s Eve special, which she had co-hosted with Anderson Cooper since 2007.

Despite the controversy, Kathy has remained resilient and continued to perform stand-up comedy.

In 2022, he announced her new stand-up comedy tour, My Life on the PTSD-List, which showcases her resilience and determination to continue her career despite the challenges she has faced.

The tour highlights her ability to find humor in difficult situations and her commitment to her craft.

Divorce

Kathy filed for divorce from her husband, Randy Bick, on December 29, 2023, just days before their fourth wedding anniversary.

The couple dated for several years before marrying on New Year’s Day 2020 and do not have children together.

Kathy’s filing cites irreconcilable differences and requests enforcement of their prenuptial agreement.

The pair had a very public parting in 2018 but reconciled and married in an at-home ceremony on January 1, 2020, officiated by Lily Tomlin.

Kathy was previously married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.