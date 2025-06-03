Mike Myers Siblings: Get to Know Paul and Peter Myers

Michael John Myers, born on May 25, 1963, in Scarborough, Ontario, Canada, is a celebrated Canadian actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer.

Known for his sharp wit and transformative comedic roles, Myers has become a household name through his work on iconic projects like Saturday Night Live, the Austin Powers trilogy, and the Shrek franchise.

Raised in a working-class family with British roots, his parents, Alice “Bunny” E. Myers, a data processor and Women’s Royal Air Force veteran, and Eric Myers, an insurance agent and British Army veteran, instilled a love for humor that shaped his career.

Myers holds triple citizenship—Canadian, British, and American—reflecting his diverse heritage and global influence.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Mike is the youngest of three brothers, with two older siblings, Paul Myers and Peter Myers, who have carved their own paths distinct from their famous brother.

Paul Myers is an indie rock singer-songwriter, musician, and writer with a notable presence in the Canadian music scene.

He has performed with bands like The Gravelberrys and released solo albums, showcasing a creative streak that complements Mike’s comedic talents.

Paul has also authored books, including a biography on the rock band Barenaked Ladies, highlighting his versatility as a storyteller.

Peter Myers, on the other hand, pursued a more private career, working for Sears Canada.

Growing up, the Myers household was filled with laughter, heavily influenced by their father’s love for British comedy, including Monty Python and Peter Sellers, which likely shaped the brothers’ creative inclinations.

Career

Myers’ career began early, with appearances in commercials at age two and a notable spot for British Columbia Hydro at ten, alongside Gilda Radner.

After graduating from Stephen Leacock Collegiate Institute in 1982, he joined The Second City, a renowned improvisational comedy group in Toronto, on the same day as his final high school exam.

His time at Second City, including a stint with their Canadian touring company and later in Chicago, honed his comedic skills.

Myers also performed in the UK with The Comedy Store Players, showcasing his versatility before returning to Toronto.

In 1988, he joined Saturday Night Live (SNL), where he became a standout cast member from 1989 to 1995.

On SNL, he created iconic characters like Wayne Campbell, Dieter, and Linda Richman, blending sharp humor with cultural commentary.

His transition to film brought global success with Wayne’s World (1992), based on his SNL sketch, followed by its 1993 sequel.

The Austin Powers trilogy (1997–2002), where he played multiple roles including the titular character and Dr. Evil, cemented his status as a comedic powerhouse.

Myers also voiced the beloved ogre in the Shrek franchise (2001–present), contributing to its status as the second highest-grossing animated film series.

Other notable works include So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993), The Cat in the Hat (2003), and the Netflix miniseries The Pentaverate (2022), where he played nine characters.

Accolades

Myers won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series for his work on Saturday Night Live.

His film career garnered seven MTV Movie & TV Awards, recognizing his impact in films like Austin Powers and Wayne’s World.

In 2010, he received a Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the ensemble cast of Inglourious Basterds.

Myers was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2002, located at 7042 Hollywood Boulevard, and in 2003, he was inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame.

In 2014, Canada Post featured his face on a stamp, a rare tribute to his cultural significance.

In 2017, he was named an Officer of the Order of Canada for his “extensive and acclaimed body of comedic work as an actor, writer, and producer.”

Additionally, Myers has earned four Canadian Comedy Awards and two Teen Choice Awards, reflecting his broad appeal.