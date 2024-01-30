Miles Teller has remarkable net worth of $16 million which reflects his talent and dedication to the craft of acting. From his breakthrough role in “Whiplash” to his starring turn in blockbuster hits like “Top Gun: Maverick,” Teller has solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after talents.

Miles Teller Net Worth $16 Million Date of Birth February 20, 1987 Place of Birth Downingtown, Pennsylvania Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Born on February 20, 1987, in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Miles Teller’s passion for performance was ignited during his formative years. Raised in a supportive family environment, Teller honed his skills as a musician and actor, eventually earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. Despite facing adversity, including a life-threatening car accident in 2007, Teller persevered and emerged as a rising star in the entertainment industry.

Miles Teller Career

Teller’s ascent to fame began with standout performances in acclaimed films like “Rabbit Hole” and “The Spectacular Now,” earning accolades for his compelling portrayals. His breakout role came in the Oscar-winning film “Whiplash,” where his portrayal of a determined student drummer garnered widespread acclaim and a Golden Globe nomination. Teller’s versatility was further showcased in the “Divergent” series, “War Dogs,” and the highly anticipated “Top Gun: Maverick,” where he portrayed the son of the late pilot Goose.

Miles Teller Salary

Throughout his career, Teller has delivered memorable performances in a diverse range of projects, from indie darlings to blockbuster hits.

Also Read: Michael Cohen’s Net Worth

His role in “Top Gun: Maverick” reportedly earned him a salary of $3.5 million, cementing his status as a bankable leading man in Hollywood. Despite facing setbacks, such as losing the lead role in “La La Land,” Teller’s resilience and determination have propelled him to new heights of success in the entertainment industry.

Upcoming Ventures

Looking ahead, Teller continues to captivate audiences with his upcoming projects, including the miniseries “The Offer” and the sci-fi film “Spiderhead.” With his unparalleled talent and dedication to his craft, Teller is poised to leave an indelible mark on the world of entertainment for years to come.

Miles Teller Net Worth

Miles Teller net worth of $16 million reflects his extraordinary talent, perseverance, and commitment to his craft as an actor.